BSE : Amendments to guidelines for preferential issue and institutional placement of units by a listed InvIT

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued circular no. SEBI/HO/DDHS/DDHS_Div3/P/CIR/2022/0115 dated August 26, 2022, regarding amendments to guidelines for preferential issue and institutional placement of units by a listed InvIT.<_o3a_p>

SEBI issued circular SEBI/HO/DDHS/DDHS/CIR/P/2019/143 dated November 27, 2019, providing guidelines for preferential issue and institutional placement of units by listed InvITs ("Guidelines"). The guidelines were subsequently revised vide circulars SEBI/HO/DDHS/DDHS/CIR/P/2020/36 dated March 13, 2020, SEBI/HO/DDHS/DDHS/CIR/P/2020/183 dated September 28, 2020, and SEBI/HO/DDHS/DDHS/CIR/P/2020/232 dated November 17, 2020.<_o3a_p>

The guidelines for preferential issue and institutional placement of units by listed InvITs stand modified.<_o3a_p>

The aforesaid circular is attached for reference.<_o3a_p>

All Listed companies are requested to take note and comply accordingly. <_o3a_p>

