Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-08-30 am EDT
651.30 INR   +3.33%
10:20aBSE : Amendments to guidelines for preferential issue and institutional placement of units by a listed REIT.
PU
10:20aBSE : Amendments to guidelines for preferential issue and institutional placement of units by a listed InvIT
PU
10:00aBSE : Market Wide Position Limits for Equity Derivatives Segment
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Amendments to guidelines for preferential issue and institutional placement of units by a listed REIT.

08/30/2022 | 10:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220830-53 Notice Date 30 Aug 2022
Category Circulars Listed Companies Segment Debt
Subject Amendments to guidelines for preferential issue and institutional placement of units by a listed REIT.
Attachments Amendments- REIT.pdf ;
Content

Dear SirMadam<_o3a_p>

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued circular no. SEBI/HO/DDHS/DDHS_Div3/P/CIR/2022/0116 dated August 26, 2022, regarding Amendments to guidelines for preferential issue and institutional placement of units by a listed REIT.<_o3a_p>

SEBI issued circular SEBI/HO/DDHS/DDHS/CIR/P/2019/142 dated November 27, 2019, providing guidelines for preferential issue and institutional placement of units by listed REITs ("Guidelines"). The guidelines were subsequently revised vide circulars SEBI/HO/DDHS/DDHS/CIR/P/2020/35 dated March 13, 2020, and SEBI/HO/DDHS/DDHS/CIR/P/2020/184 dated September 28, 2020.<_o3a_p>

The said guidelines for preferential issue and institutional placement of units by listed REITs stand modified.<_o3a_p>

The aforesaid circular is attached for reference.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

All Listed companies are requested to take note and comply accordingly. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Ashok kumar Singh
DGM-Listing Compliance <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Nisha Mehta
Sr. Manager-Listing Compliance<_o3a_p>

August 30, 2022 <_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 14:19:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BSE LIMITED
10:20aBSE : Amendments to guidelines for preferential issue and institutional placement of units..
PU
10:20aBSE : Amendments to guidelines for preferential issue and institutional placement of units..
PU
10:00aBSE : Market Wide Position Limits for Equity Derivatives Segment
PU
08:20aBSE : Listing of Units Of HDFC FMP 1406D August 2022 - Series 46 a scheme under HDFC Mutua..
PU
08:20aBSE : Availability of NAVI NIFTY INDIA MANUFACTURING INDEX FUND for ongoing transactions o..
PU
08:10aBSE : Listing of Units Of Kotak FMP Series 296 a scheme under Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
PU
08:00aBSE : Listing of new Commercial Paper of SIKKA PORTS & TERMINALS LTD
PU
08:00aBSE : Listing of new Commercial Paper of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd
PU
08:00aBSE : Listing of new Commercial Paper of Edelweiss Finance & Investments Limited
PU
08:00aBSE : Listing of new Commercial Paper of Fedbank Financial Services Limited
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 8 108 M 101 M 101 M
Net income 2023 2 373 M 29,7 M 29,7 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 41,6x
Yield 2023 2,02%
Capitalization 88 227 M 1 103 M 1 103 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 10,9x
Capi. / Sales 2024 9,65x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 630,30 INR
Average target price 617,08 INR
Spread / Average Target -2,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-1.44%1 068
CME GROUP INC.-14.47%70 234
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-30.85%14 156
ASX LIMITED-15.78%10 450
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-17.71%7 872
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET P.J.S.C.-36.97%3 897