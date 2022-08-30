BSE : Amendments to guidelines for preferential issue and institutional placement of units by a listed REIT.

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20220830-53
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
30 Aug 2022
|
|
Category
|
|
Circulars Listed Companies
|
|
Segment
|
|
Debt
|
|
Subject
|
|
Amendments to guidelines for preferential issue and institutional placement of units by a listed REIT.
|
|
Attachments
|
|
Amendments- REIT.pdf ;
|
|
Content
Dear SirMadam<_o3a_p>
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued circular no. SEBI/HO/DDHS/DDHS_Div3/P/CIR/2022/0116 dated August 26, 2022, regarding Amendments to guidelines for preferential issue and institutional placement of units by a listed REIT.<_o3a_p>
SEBI issued circular SEBI/HO/DDHS/DDHS/CIR/P/2019/142 dated November 27, 2019, providing guidelines for preferential issue and institutional placement of units by listed REITs ("Guidelines"). The guidelines were subsequently revised vide circulars SEBI/HO/DDHS/DDHS/CIR/P/2020/35 dated March 13, 2020, and SEBI/HO/DDHS/DDHS/CIR/P/2020/184 dated September 28, 2020.<_o3a_p>
The said guidelines for preferential issue and institutional placement of units by listed REITs stand modified.<_o3a_p>
The aforesaid circular is attached for reference.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
All Listed companies are requested to take note and comply accordingly. <_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Ashok kumar Singh
DGM-Listing Compliance <_o3a_p>
|
<_o3a_p>
|
Nisha Mehta
Sr. Manager-Listing Compliance<_o3a_p>
August 30, 2022 <_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 14:19:08 UTC.