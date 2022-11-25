BSE : Applicability of GST on fees remitted to SEBI - Revision in Chapter - XX of Operational Circular for issue and listing of Non-convertible Securities, Securitised Debt Instruments, Security Receipts, Municipal Debt Securities and Commercial Paper

Notice No. 20221125-4 Notice Date 25 Nov 2022 Category Circulars Listed Companies Segment General Subject Applicability of GST on fees remitted to SEBI - Revision in Chapter - XX of Operational Circular for issue and listing of Non-convertible Securities, Securitised Debt Instruments, Security Receipts, Municipal Debt Securities and Commercial Paper Attachments GST Remittance to SEBI.pdf ; Content

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued circular no. SEBI/HO/DDHS/DDHS_Div1/P/CIR/2022/0000000152 dated November 10, 2022, regarding Applicability of GST on fees remitted to SEBI - Revision in Chapter - XX of Operational Circular for issue and listing of Non-convertible Securities, Securitised Debt Instruments, Security Receipts, Municipal Debt Securities and Commercial Paper.<_o3a_p>

SEBI vide circular ref. no. SEBI/HO/GSD/TAD/CIR/P/2022/0097 dated July 18, 2022, w.r.t. Levy of Goods & Services Tax (GST) on the fees payable to SEBI, informed Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs), intermediaries registered with SEBI and companies which have listed/ are intending to list their securities on the Stock Exchange(s) and persons who are dealing in the securities market, that the fees and other charges payable to SEBI shall become subject to GST at the rate of 18% w.e.f. July 18, 2022. <_o3a_p>

Accordingly, the following amendment is being made to Chapter - XX (Bank account details for payment of fees) of the NCS Operational Circular: Paragraph b of the said chapter shall be replaced with the following: <_o3a_p>

"Provide the remittance particulars by email at od-ddhs@sebi.gov.in, immediately after the remittance is made, in the following format.<_o3a_p>

The provisions of this circular shall come into force with immediate effect.<_o3a_p>

The aforesaid circular is attached for reference.<_o3a_p>

All Listed companies are requested to take note and comply accordingly. <_o3a_p>

Ashok kumar Singh

DGM-Listing Compliance <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Nisha Mehta

Sr. Manager-Listing Compliance<_o3a_p>

November 25, 2022 <_o3a_p>