    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  01:41 2022-11-25 am EST
571.55 INR   +0.46%
BSE : Applicability of GST on fees remitted to SEBI - Revision in Chapter - XX of Operational Circular for issue and listing of Non-convertible Securities, Securitised Debt Instruments, Security Receipts, Municipal Debt Securities and Commercial Paper

11/25/2022 | 01:24am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221125-4 Notice Date 25 Nov 2022
Category Circulars Listed Companies Segment General
Subject Applicability of GST on fees remitted to SEBI - Revision in Chapter - XX of Operational Circular for issue and listing of Non-convertible Securities, Securitised Debt Instruments, Security Receipts, Municipal Debt Securities and Commercial Paper
Attachments GST Remittance to SEBI.pdf ;
Content

Dear SirMadam

<_o3a_p>

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued circular no. SEBI/HO/DDHS/DDHS_Div1/P/CIR/2022/0000000152 dated November 10, 2022, regarding Applicability of GST on fees remitted to SEBI - Revision in Chapter - XX of Operational Circular for issue and listing of Non-convertible Securities, Securitised Debt Instruments, Security Receipts, Municipal Debt Securities and Commercial Paper.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

SEBI vide circular ref. no. SEBI/HO/GSD/TAD/CIR/P/2022/0097 dated July 18, 2022, w.r.t. Levy of Goods & Services Tax (GST) on the fees payable to SEBI, informed Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs), intermediaries registered with SEBI and companies which have listed/ are intending to list their securities on the Stock Exchange(s) and persons who are dealing in the securities market, that the fees and other charges payable to SEBI shall become subject to GST at the rate of 18% w.e.f. July 18, 2022. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Accordingly, the following amendment is being made to Chapter - XX (Bank account details for payment of fees) of the NCS Operational Circular: Paragraph b of the said chapter shall be replaced with the following: <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

"Provide the remittance particulars by email at od-ddhs@sebi.gov.in, immediately after the remittance is made, in the following format.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

The provisions of this circular shall come into force with immediate effect.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

The aforesaid circular is attached for reference.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

All Listed companies are requested to take note and comply accordingly. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Ashok kumar Singh
DGM-Listing Compliance <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Nisha Mehta
Sr. Manager-Listing Compliance<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

November 25, 2022 <_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 25 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2022 06:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 7 505 M 91,9 M 91,9 M
Net income 2023 2 367 M 29,0 M 29,0 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 35,6x
Yield 2023 2,20%
Capitalization 77 072 M 944 M 944 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 10,3x
Capi. / Sales 2024 8,32x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
