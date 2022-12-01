Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25 2022-12-01 am EST
577.80 INR   +0.10%
BSE : Availability of Certain schemes of EDELWEISS Mutual FUND for ongoing transactions on BSE StAR MF Platform

12/01/2022 | 07:54am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221201-46 Notice Date 01 Dec 2022
Category Trading Segment Mutual Fund
Subject Availability of Certain schemes of EDELWEISS Mutual FUND for ongoing transactions on BSE StAR MF Platform
Attachments ANNEXURE.xls ;
Content

With reference to our Notice No. 20221109-13, MFIs/MFDs/RIAs/RFDs are hereby informed that EDELWEISS NIFTY NEXT 50 INDEX FUND, EDELWEISS NIFTY MIDCAP150 MOMENTUM 50 INDEX FUND and EDELWEISS NIFTY SMALLCAP 250 INDEX FUND has been reopen for ongoing subscription and redemption alongwith SIP & STP facility on BSE StAR MF Platform with effect from December 02, 2022.

The scheme details are attached in Annexure.

Ketan Jantre Zeeta Eustace

Sr. General Manager - Mutual Funds Dy. General Manager - Mutual Funds<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 01 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2022 12:53:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
