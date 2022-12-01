BSE : Availability of Certain schemes of EDELWEISS Mutual FUND for ongoing transactions on BSE StAR MF Platform

Notice No. 20221201-46 Notice Date 01 Dec 2022 Category Trading Segment Mutual Fund Subject Availability of Certain schemes of EDELWEISS Mutual FUND for ongoing transactions on BSE StAR MF Platform Attachments ANNEXURE.xls ; Content

NOTICES

With reference to our Notice No. 20221109-13, MFIs/MFDs/RIAs/RFDs are hereby informed that EDELWEISS NIFTY NEXT 50 INDEX FUND, EDELWEISS NIFTY MIDCAP150 MOMENTUM 50 INDEX FUND and EDELWEISS NIFTY SMALLCAP 250 INDEX FUND has been reopen for ongoing subscription and redemption alongwith SIP & STP facility on BSE StAR MF Platform with effect from December 02, 2022.

The scheme details are attached in Annexure.

Ketan Jantre Zeeta Eustace

Sr. General Manager - Mutual Funds Dy. General Manager - Mutual Funds