BSE : Availability of Certain schemes of EDELWEISS Mutual FUND for ongoing transactions on BSE StAR MF Platform

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20221201-46
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
01 Dec 2022
|
|
Category
|
|
Trading
|
|
Segment
|
|
Mutual Fund
|
|
Subject
|
|
Availability of Certain schemes of EDELWEISS Mutual FUND for ongoing transactions on BSE StAR MF Platform
|
|
Attachments
|
|
ANNEXURE.xls ;
|
|
Content
With reference to our Notice No. 20221109-13, MFIs/MFDs/RIAs/RFDs are hereby informed that EDELWEISS NIFTY NEXT 50 INDEX FUND, EDELWEISS NIFTY MIDCAP150 MOMENTUM 50 INDEX FUND and EDELWEISS NIFTY SMALLCAP 250 INDEX FUND has been reopen for ongoing subscription and redemption alongwith SIP & STP facility on BSE StAR MF Platform with effect from December 02, 2022.
The scheme details are attached in Annexure.
Ketan Jantre Zeeta Eustace
Sr. General Manager - Mutual Funds Dy. General Manager - Mutual Funds<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 01 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2022 12:53:04 UTC.