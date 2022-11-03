Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:20 2022-11-03 am EDT
592.85 INR   -0.18%
05:55aSubdivision Of Equity Shares Of Chandra Prabhu International Ltd. (scrip Code : 530309).
PU
04:35aBse : Adjustment of Futures and Options contracts in the security REC LTD in Equity Derivative Segment
PU
04:15aBse : Listing of Securities of Suzlon Energy Ltd - Partly Paid up Equity Shares (Rights Issue)
PU
BSE : Availability of HDFC SILVER ETF FUND OF FUND for ongoing transactions on BSE StAR MF Platform

11/03/2022 | 06:21am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221103-19 Notice Date 03 Nov 2022
Category Trading Segment Mutual Fund
Subject Availability of HDFC SILVER ETF FUND OF FUND for ongoing transactions on BSE StAR MF Platform
Content

With reference to our Notice No. 20221006-40, MFIs/MFDs/RIAs/RFDs are hereby informed that HDFC SILVER ETF FUND OF FUNDscheme has been reopen for ongoing subscription and redemption alongwith SIP & STP facility on BSE StAR MF Platform with effect from November 04, 2022.

The details of the schemes are provided below:

Sr. No.<_o3a_p>

Scheme Name<_o3a_p>

Scheme Category<_o3a_p>

ISIN<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

HDFC SILVER ETF FUND OF FUND REGULAR GROWTH<_o3a_p>

FOF<_o3a_p>

INF179KC1DV5<_o3a_p>

2<_o3a_p>

HDFC SILVER ETF FUND OF FUND DIRECT GROWTH<_o3a_p>

FOF<_o3a_p>

INF179KC1DU7<_o3a_p>

Ketan Jantre Zeeta Eustace<_o3a_p>

Sr. General Manager - Mutual Funds Dy. General Manager - Mutual Funds

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 10:20:38 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 8 202 M 99,1 M 99,1 M
Net income 2023 2 386 M 28,8 M 28,8 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 38,8x
Yield 2023 2,14%
Capitalization 80 451 M 972 M 972 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 9,81x
Capi. / Sales 2024 8,31x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-7.13%972
CME GROUP INC.-24.33%62 139
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-44.82%11 495
ASX LIMITED-27.75%8 374
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-23.05%7 030
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY72.18%6 916