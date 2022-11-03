BSE : Availability of HDFC SILVER ETF FUND OF FUND for ongoing transactions on BSE StAR MF Platform

Notice No. 20221103-19 Notice Date 03 Nov 2022 Category Trading Segment Mutual Fund Subject Availability of HDFC SILVER ETF FUND OF FUND for ongoing transactions on BSE StAR MF Platform Content

NOTICES

With reference to our Notice No. 20221006-40, MFIs/MFDs/RIAs/RFDs are hereby informed that HDFC SILVER ETF FUND OF FUNDscheme has been reopen for ongoing subscription and redemption alongwith SIP & STP facility on BSE StAR MF Platform with effect from November 04, 2022.

The details of the schemes are provided below:

Sr. No.<_o3a_p> Scheme Name<_o3a_p> Scheme Category<_o3a_p> ISIN<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> HDFC SILVER ETF FUND OF FUND REGULAR GROWTH<_o3a_p> FOF<_o3a_p> INF179KC1DV5<_o3a_p> 2<_o3a_p> HDFC SILVER ETF FUND OF FUND DIRECT GROWTH<_o3a_p> FOF<_o3a_p> INF179KC1DU7<_o3a_p>

Ketan Jantre Zeeta Eustace<_o3a_p>

Sr. General Manager - Mutual Funds Dy. General Manager - Mutual Funds