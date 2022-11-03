BSE : Availability of HDFC SILVER ETF FUND OF FUND for ongoing transactions on BSE StAR MF Platform

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20221103-19
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
03 Nov 2022
|
|
Category
|
|
Trading
|
|
Segment
|
|
Mutual Fund
|
|
Subject
|
|
Availability of HDFC SILVER ETF FUND OF FUND for ongoing transactions on BSE StAR MF Platform
|
|
|
|
Content
With reference to our Notice No. 20221006-40, MFIs/MFDs/RIAs/RFDs are hereby informed that HDFC SILVER ETF FUND OF FUNDscheme has been reopen for ongoing subscription and redemption alongwith SIP & STP facility on BSE StAR MF Platform with effect from November 04, 2022.
The details of the schemes are provided below:
|
Sr. No.<_o3a_p>
|
Scheme Name<_o3a_p>
|
Scheme Category<_o3a_p>
|
ISIN<_o3a_p>
|
1<_o3a_p>
|
HDFC SILVER ETF FUND OF FUND REGULAR GROWTH<_o3a_p>
|
FOF<_o3a_p>
|
INF179KC1DV5<_o3a_p>
|
2<_o3a_p>
|
HDFC SILVER ETF FUND OF FUND DIRECT GROWTH<_o3a_p>
|
FOF<_o3a_p>
|
INF179KC1DU7<_o3a_p>
Ketan Jantre Zeeta Eustace<_o3a_p>
Sr. General Manager - Mutual Funds Dy. General Manager - Mutual Funds
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 10:20:38 UTC.