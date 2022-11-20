BSE : Availability of SIP facility for SAMCO ELSS TAX SAVER FUND on BSE StAR MF Platform

Notice No. 20221121-1 Notice Date 21 Nov 2022 Category Trading Segment Mutual Fund Subject Availability of SIP facility for SAMCO ELSS TAX SAVER FUND on BSE StAR MF Platform Content

This is with reference to Notice No. 20221115-1 dated November 15, 2022 in respect of Launch of NFO of SAMCO Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF Platform.<_o3a_p>

MFIs/MFDs/RIAs/RFDs are hereby informed that we have received communication from SAMCO Mutual Fund regarding activation of SIP facility under SAMCO ELSS TAX SAVER FUND - NFO with immediate effect. <_o3a_p>

Members are hereby note that, SIP/XSIP/ISIP registrations authentication needs to be done by clients before 3:00pm on NFO closure date.



Ketan Jantre Zeeta Eustace<_o3a_p>

Sr. General Manager - Mutual Funds Dy. General Manager - Mutual Funds