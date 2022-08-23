Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-08-23 am EDT
643.25 INR   +1.84%
11:06aBSE : BCX – Revised Tender Period Margin Tracker – August 2022
PU
10:06aBSE : Public Issue of Dreamfolks Services Limited- Allocation to Anchor Investors
PU
08:56aNEW ISIN NUMBER OF SAVITA OIL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED (SCRIP CODE : 524667)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : BCX – Revised Tender Period Margin Tracker – August 2022

08/23/2022 | 11:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220823-52 Notice Date 23 Aug 2022
Category Settlement/RMS Segment Commodity Derivatives
Subject BCX - Revised Tender Period Margin Tracker - August 2022
Attachments Tender Period Margin Tracker - August 2022.xls ;
Content

In partial modification to ICCL circular no. 20220730-1dated July 30,2022 and with reference to BSE Notice no. 20220819-6dated August 19, 2022 - "Change in SUFIBLT August month Contract Expiry Date". In view of the aforesaid circular, ICCL has revised the tender period for SUFIBLT contract. <_o3a_p>

Members are requested to refer to the revised Tender period/ Pre expiry margin tracker applicable to the Future and Option contracts of Commodity Derivatives segment, expiring in the month of August2022, attached herewith as annexure.<_o3a_p>

Members / participants are requested to kindly take note of the same.<_o3a_p>

For and on behalf of Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd.<_o3a_p>

Piyush Chourasia<_o3a_p>

Chief Risk Officer & Head - Strategy <_o3a_p>

Risk Department<_o3a_p>

Email<_o3a_p>

risk.monitoring@icclindia.com

<_o3a_p>

Contact No:<_o3a_p>

+91-22-22725186/8902<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2022 15:05:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BSE LIMITED
11:06aBSE : BCX – Revised Tender Period Margin Tracker – August 2022
PU
10:06aBSE : Public Issue of Dreamfolks Services Limited- Allocation to Anchor Investors
PU
08:56aNEW ISIN NUMBER OF SAVITA OIL TECHNO : 524667)
PU
08:56aNEW ISIN NUMBER OF ALFAVISION OVERSE : 531156)
PU
08:56aNEW ISIN NUMBER OF RAMA STEEL TUBES : 539309)
PU
08:56aBSE : Listing of 200 Bonus Equity Shares kept in abeyance of Tata Elxsi Ltd.
PU
08:36aBSE : Listing of new Commercial Paper of J.K. CEMENT LTD
PU
08:36aBSE : Listing of new Commercial Paper of APL Apollo Tubes Limited
PU
08:36aBSE : Listing of new Commercial Paper of BOB Financial Solutions Limited
PU
08:36aBSE : Listing of new debt securities of ABANS FINANCE PRIVATE LIMITED
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 8 108 M 101 M 101 M
Net income 2023 2 373 M 29,7 M 29,7 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 42,5x
Yield 2023 1,98%
Capitalization 87 137 M 1 090 M 1 090 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 10,7x
Capi. / Sales 2024 9,53x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 643,25 INR
Average target price 617,08 INR
Spread / Average Target -4,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-1.23%1 071
CME GROUP INC.-11.55%71 776
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-28.31%14 675
ASX LIMITED-11.93%10 878
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-14.16%8 271
INDIAN ENERGY EXCHANGE LIMITED-37.86%1 762