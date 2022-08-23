BSE : BCX – Revised Tender Period Margin Tracker – August 2022

Notice No. 20220823-52 Notice Date 23 Aug 2022 Category Settlement/RMS Segment Commodity Derivatives Subject BCX - Revised Tender Period Margin Tracker - August 2022 Attachments Tender Period Margin Tracker - August 2022.xls ; Content

In partial modification to ICCL circular no. 20220730-1dated July 30,2022 and with reference to BSE Notice no. 20220819-6dated August 19, 2022 - "Change in SUFIBLT August month Contract Expiry Date". In view of the aforesaid circular, ICCL has revised the tender period for SUFIBLT contract. <_o3a_p>

Members are requested to refer to the revised Tender period/ Pre expiry margin tracker applicable to the Future and Option contracts of Commodity Derivatives segment, expiring in the month of August2022, attached herewith as annexure.<_o3a_p>

Members / participants are requested to kindly take note of the same.<_o3a_p>

For and on behalf of Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd.

Piyush Chourasia

Chief Risk Officer & Head - Strategy