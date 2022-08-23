BSE : BCX – Revised Tender Period Margin Tracker – August 2022

NOTICES
20220823-52
23 Aug 2022
Settlement/RMS
Commodity Derivatives
BCX - Revised Tender Period Margin Tracker - August 2022
Tender Period Margin Tracker - August 2022.xls ;
In partial modification to ICCL circular no. 20220730-1dated July 30,2022 and with reference to BSE Notice no. 20220819-6dated August 19, 2022 - "Change in SUFIBLT August month Contract Expiry Date". In view of the aforesaid circular, ICCL has revised the tender period for SUFIBLT contract. <_o3a_p>
Members are requested to refer to the revised Tender period/ Pre expiry margin tracker applicable to the Future and Option contracts of Commodity Derivatives segment, expiring in the month of August2022, attached herewith as annexure.<_o3a_p>
Members / participants are requested to kindly take note of the same.<_o3a_p>
For and on behalf of Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd.<_o3a_p>
Piyush Chourasia<_o3a_p>
Chief Risk Officer & Head - Strategy <_o3a_p>
Risk Department<_o3a_p>
Email<_o3a_p>
risk.monitoring@icclindia.com
<_o3a_p>
Contact No:<_o3a_p>
+91-22-22725186/8902<_o3a_p>
