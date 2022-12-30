BSE : BCX – Tender Period Margin Tracker – January 2023

NOTICES
Members are requested to refer to the Tender period/ Pre expiry margin tracker applicable to the Future and Option contracts of Commodity Derivatives segment, expiring in the month of January2023, attached herewith as annexure.<_o3a_p>
The Tender period margin tracker will outline the data pertaining to the Tender Period and the applicable Tender Period Margin Percent for each Tender Period Day.<_o3a_p>
Kindly note that the Spread Benefits shall also be withdrawn by the start of Tender Period or Expiry Day, whichever is earlier.<_o3a_p>
Members / participants are requested to kindly take note of the same.<_o3a_p>
For and on behalf of Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd.<_o3a_p>
Trupti Tirodkar<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager - Risk Department<_o3a_p>
|
Risk Department<_o3a_p>
|
Email<_o3a_p>
|
risk.monitoring@icclindia.com
<_o3a_p>
|
Contact No:<_o3a_p>
|
+91-22-22725186/8902<_o3a_p>
