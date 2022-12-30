BSE : BCX – Tender Period Margin Tracker – January 2023

Notice No. 20221230-24 Notice Date 30 Dec 2022 Category Settlement/RMS Segment Derivatives Subject BCX - Tender Period Margin Tracker - January 2023 Attachments Tender Period Margin Tracker - January 2023.xls ; Content

NOTICES

Members are requested to refer to the Tender period/ Pre expiry margin tracker applicable to the Future and Option contracts of Commodity Derivatives segment, expiring in the month of January2023, attached herewith as annexure.<_o3a_p>

The Tender period margin tracker will outline the data pertaining to the Tender Period and the applicable Tender Period Margin Percent for each Tender Period Day.<_o3a_p>

Kindly note that the Spread Benefits shall also be withdrawn by the start of Tender Period or Expiry Day, whichever is earlier.<_o3a_p>

Members / participants are requested to kindly take note of the same.<_o3a_p>

For and on behalf of Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd.<_o3a_p>

Trupti Tirodkar<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Risk Department<_o3a_p>