BSE : BCX – Tender Period Margin Tracker – October 2022

Notice No. 20220928-55 Notice Date 28 Sep 2022 Category Settlement/RMS Segment Commodity Derivatives Subject BCX - Tender Period Margin Tracker - October 2022 Attachments Tender Period Margin Tracker - October 2022.xls ; Content

NOTICES

Members are requested to refer to the Tender period/ Pre expiry margin tracker applicable to the Future and Option contracts of Commodity Derivatives segment, expiring in the month of October2022, attached herewith as annexure.<_o3a_p>

The Tender period margin tracker will outline the data pertaining to the Tender Period and the applicable Tender Period Margin Percent for each Tender Period Day.<_o3a_p>

Kindly note that the Spread Benefits shall also be withdrawn by the start of Tender Period or Expiry Day, whichever is earlier.<_o3a_p>

Members / participants are requested to kindly take note of the same.<_o3a_p>

For and on behalf of Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd.<_o3a_p>

Tushar Ambani<_o3a_p>

Chief Risk Officer & Head - Strategy <_o3a_p>

Risk Department<_o3a_p> Email<_o3a_p> risk.monitoring@icclindia.com<_o3a_p> Contact No:<_o3a_p> +91-22-22725186/8902<_o3a_p>

