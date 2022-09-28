Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-09-28 am EDT
603.65 INR   -1.02%
BSE : BCX – Tender Period Margin Tracker – October 2022
PU
11:26aBse : Final Order in the matter of Suraj Kumar Rai (Proprietor Profit Mantra Research)
PU
11:06aBse : Order in the matter of The Apex Global and its Proprietor, Yadunath Singh Thakur.
PU
BSE : BCX – Tender Period Margin Tracker – October 2022

09/28/2022 | 02:16pm EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220928-55 Notice Date 28 Sep 2022
Category Settlement/RMS Segment Commodity Derivatives
Subject BCX - Tender Period Margin Tracker - October 2022
Attachments Tender Period Margin Tracker - October 2022.xls ;
Content

Members are requested to refer to the Tender period/ Pre expiry margin tracker applicable to the Future and Option contracts of Commodity Derivatives segment, expiring in the month of October2022, attached herewith as annexure.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

The Tender period margin tracker will outline the data pertaining to the Tender Period and the applicable Tender Period Margin Percent for each Tender Period Day.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Kindly note that the Spread Benefits shall also be withdrawn by the start of Tender Period or Expiry Day, whichever is earlier.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Members / participants are requested to kindly take note of the same.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For and on behalf of Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Tushar Ambani<_o3a_p>

Chief Risk Officer & Head - Strategy <_o3a_p>

Risk Department<_o3a_p>

Email<_o3a_p>

risk.monitoring@icclindia.com<_o3a_p>

Contact No:<_o3a_p>

+91-22-22725186/8902<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 28 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2022 18:15:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
