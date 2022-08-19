BSE : Block Mechanism in Demat Account of Clients Undertaking sale transactions

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20220819-31
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
19 Aug 2022
|
|
Category
|
|
Compliance
|
|
Segment
|
|
General
|
|
Subject
|
|
Block Mechanism in Demat Account of Clients Undertaking sale transactions
|
|
Attachments
|
|
Annexure A.pdf ;
|
|
Content
SEBI has issued a circular bearing reference No. SEBI/HO/MIRSD/DOP/P/CIR/2022/109 dated August 18, 2022, on the subject "Block Mechanism in Demat Account of Clients Undertaking sale transactions". The copy of the said SEBI circular is enclosed as Annexure Afor your reference.
Members are requested to take note of the contents of the circular and comply.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
For and on behalf of BSE Ltd.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Sandeep Sharma Prashant Sindhwad
Assistant GeneralManager Manager<_o3a_p>
Brokers' Supervision Brokers' Supervision<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 13:13:07 UTC.