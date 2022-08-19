BSE : Block Mechanism in Demat Account of Clients Undertaking sale transactions

Notice No. 20220819-31 Notice Date 19 Aug 2022 Category Compliance Segment General Subject Block Mechanism in Demat Account of Clients Undertaking sale transactions Attachments Annexure A.pdf ; Content

SEBI has issued a circular bearing reference No. SEBI/HO/MIRSD/DOP/P/CIR/2022/109 dated August 18, 2022, on the subject "Block Mechanism in Demat Account of Clients Undertaking sale transactions". The copy of the said SEBI circular is enclosed as Annexure Afor your reference.

Members are requested to take note of the contents of the circular and comply.

Sandeep Sharma Prashant Sindhwad

