BSE : Buyback of the shares of Emami Limited

Earlier of:<_o3a_p>

a) sixty-six Working Days i.e. July 19, 2023 from the date of the opening of the Buyback; or<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

b) when the Company completes the Buyback by deploying the amount equivalent to the Maximum Buyback Size; or<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

c) at such earlier date as may be determined by the Board (including a committee thereof, constituted by the Board or persons nominated by the Board/committee to exercise its powers, and/or the powers conferred by the Board resolution in relation to the Buyback), after giving notice of such earlier closure, subject to the Company having deployed an amount equivalent to the Minimum Buyback Size (even if the maximum Buyback Size has not been reached or the Maximum Buyback Shares have not been bought back), however, that all payment obligations relating to the Buyback shall be completed before the last date for the Buyback.<_o3a_p>