BSE : Buyback of the shares of Emami Limited

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20230412-2
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
12 Apr 2023
|
|
Category
|
|
Company related
|
|
Segment
|
|
Equity
|
|
Subject
|
|
Buyback of the shares of Emami Limited
|
|
Attachments
|
|
PA_Emami.pdf ;
|
|
Content
1. Trading Members are hereby informed that Emami Limited has announced buyback of its fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Re. 1/- each from the Open Market through electronic trading mechanism of the Exchange. The Maximum Buyback Price would not exceed Rs. 450/- (Rupees Four Hundred and fifty only) per equity share payable in cash for an aggregate amount not exceeding INR 18,600 lakhs.
<_o3a_p>
2. Proposed timetable for buyback:<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Date of Opening of the Buyback <_o3a_p>
|
Thursday, April 13, 2023<_o3a_p>
|
Last Date for the Buyback<_o3a_p>
|
Earlier of:<_o3a_p>
a) sixty-six Working Days i.e. July 19, 2023 from the date of the opening of the Buyback; or<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
b) when the Company completes the Buyback by deploying the amount equivalent to the Maximum Buyback Size; or<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
c) at such earlier date as may be determined by the Board (including a committee thereof, constituted by the Board or persons nominated by the Board/committee to exercise its powers, and/or the powers conferred by the Board resolution in relation to the Buyback), after giving notice of such earlier closure, subject to the Company having deployed an amount equivalent to the Minimum Buyback Size (even if the maximum Buyback Size has not been reached or the Maximum Buyback Shares have not been bought back), however, that all payment obligations relating to the Buyback shall be completed before the last date for the Buyback.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
3. Broker Members for buyback:<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
The company has appointed the following BSE Trading Member through whom the purchases of shares and settlement on account of the buyback would be made:<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Name of the Member <_o3a_p>
|
Clearing No<_o3a_p>
|
IIFL Securities Limited<_o3a_p>
|
179<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
4. Details of Buyback Order<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
The Trading Members may note that the Equity Shares held in DEMAT form can be offered for Buyback to the Company in rolling settlement, as per details mentioned below:<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Segment <_o3a_p>
|
Equity Segment (Normal Market)<_o3a_p>
|
Scrip Code No<_o3a_p>
|
543894<_o3a_p>
|
Market Lot<_o3a_p>
|
1 Share<_o3a_p>
|
Scrip ID <_o3a_p>
|
EMAMILTD7<_o3a_p>
|
Group<_o3a_p>
|
"T" Group<_o3a_p>
|
Face Value (Rs.)<_o3a_p>
|
1<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
5. For further information and clarity on a separate window for Open Market Buyback through Stock Exchange, Trading Members and Market Intermediaries are requested to refer circular no 20230328-24 dated March 28, 2023 Issued by BSE.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
6. In case of any queries /clarifications on the scheme of buyback, Trading Members may please contact the under mentioned persons:<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
-
Investor Service Centre:<_o3a_p>
Maheshwari Datamatics Pvt Limited<_o3a_p>
23, R.N. Mukherjee Road, 5th Floor, <_o3a_p>
Kolkata - 700 001, West Bengal<_o3a_p>
Tel No.: +91 33 - 22482 248/22435029/+91 7044243107<_o3a_p>
Fax No.: +91 33 - 22484787<_o3a_p>
Contact Person: Mr. Ravi Kumar Bahl<_o3a_p>
Email: mdpldc@yahoo.com <_o3a_p>
Website: www.mdpl.in <_o3a_p>
SEBI Registration No.: INR 000000353<_o3a_p>
Validity Period: Permanent (Unless suspended or cancelled by SEBI)<_o3a_p>
CIN: U20221WB1982PTC034886<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
-
Merchant Banker to the Buyback:<_o3a_p>
IIFL Securities Limited<_o3a_p>
10th Floor, IIFL Centre, Kamala Mills,<_o3a_p>
Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel (West), <_o3a_p>
Mumbai - 400 013.<_o3a_p>
Tel.: +91 22 4646 4600<_o3a_p>
Fax:+91 22 2493 1073<_o3a_p>
Contact Person:Nishita Mody / Yogesh Malpani<_o3a_p>
Email: emami.buyback@iiflcap.com<_o3a_p>
Website: www.iiflcap.com<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Emami Limited<_o3a_p>
Contact Person: Mr. A.K. Joshi (Company Secretary & Compliance Officer & VP- Legal)<_o3a_p>
687, Emami Tower, Anandapur E M Bypass, <_o3a_p>
Kolkata - 700107, West Bengal<_o3a_p>
Tel No.:+91- 33-66136264<_o3a_p>
Fax No.:+91- 33-66136600<_o3a_p>
Email: investors@emamigroup.com; akjoshi@emamigroup.com <_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
· At the Exchange: <_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Particulars<_o3a_p>
|
Name of the Department<_o3a_p>
|
Contact No.<_o3a_p>
|
Email Id<_o3a_p>
|
Buyback Process & Regulations<_o3a_p>
|
IPO Team<_o3a_p>
|
22728915<_o3a_p>
|
equity.ipo@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>
|
Trading Operations<_o3a_p>
|
Trading Ops/ Member Help Desk<_o3a_p>
|
45720400/600<_o3a_p>
|
trading.ops@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>
/bsehelp@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>
|
Settlement<_o3a_p>
|
Settlement Team<_o3a_p>
|
22725682 / 8223 / 5163 / 5822<_o3a_p>
|
bse.csd@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>
Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Wednesday, April 12, 2022<_o3a_p>