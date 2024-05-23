|Notice No.
|20240523-30
|Notice Date
|23 May 2024
|Category
|Trading
|Segment
|Equity
|Subject
|CHANGE IN PRICE BAND
|Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the price band has/have been revised from their existing levels in the below mentioned scrips with effect from May 24, 2024.
Scrip Code<_o3a_p>
Scrip Name<_o3a_p>
Price Band % Revised to<_o3a_p>
519331<_o3a_p>
VSF Projects Ltd<_o3a_p>
10<_o3a_p>
526871<_o3a_p>
Intec Capital Ltd<_o3a_p>
10<_o3a_p>
542011<_o3a_p>
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd<_o3a_p>
10<_o3a_p>
533108<_o3a_p>
Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd<_o3a_p>
5<_o3a_p>
537707<_o3a_p>
ETT Ltd<_o3a_p>
5<_o3a_p>
531278<_o3a_p>
Elixir Capital Ltd<_o3a_p>
5<_o3a_p>
504084<_o3a_p>
Kaycee Industries Ltd<_o3a_p>
2<_o3a_p>
512161<_o3a_p>
Securekloud Technologies Ltd<_o3a_p>
2<_o3a_p>
521216<_o3a_p>
Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd<_o3a_p>
2<_o3a_p>
530445<_o3a_p>
Sumeru Industries Ltd<_o3a_p>
2<_o3a_p>
531051<_o3a_p>
Vintage Securities Ltd<_o3a_p>
2<_o3a_p>
531390<_o3a_p>
Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd<_o3a_p>
2<_o3a_p>
531900<_o3a_p>
CCL International Ltd<_o3a_p>
2<_o3a_p>
532980<_o3a_p>
Gokul Refoils & Solvent Ltd<_o3a_p>
2<_o3a_p>
538539<_o3a_p>
J. Taparia Projects Ltd<_o3a_p>
2<_o3a_p>
540377<_o3a_p>
IFL Enterprises Ltd<_o3a_p>
2<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
In case any clarification required, members may write to us atbse.surv@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
For & On behalf of BSE Ltd.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
May 23, 2024
