NOTICES
Notice No. 20240523-30 Notice Date 23 May 2024
Category Trading Segment Equity
Subject CHANGE IN PRICE BAND
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the price band has/have been revised from their existing levels in the below mentioned scrips with effect from May 24, 2024.

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

Scrip Name<_o3a_p>

Price Band % Revised to<_o3a_p>

519331<_o3a_p>

VSF Projects Ltd<_o3a_p>

10<_o3a_p>

526871<_o3a_p>

Intec Capital Ltd<_o3a_p>

10<_o3a_p>

542011<_o3a_p>

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd<_o3a_p>

10<_o3a_p>

533108<_o3a_p>

Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd<_o3a_p>

5<_o3a_p>

537707<_o3a_p>

ETT Ltd<_o3a_p>

5<_o3a_p>

531278<_o3a_p>

Elixir Capital Ltd<_o3a_p>

5<_o3a_p>

504084<_o3a_p>

Kaycee Industries Ltd<_o3a_p>

2<_o3a_p>

512161<_o3a_p>

Securekloud Technologies Ltd<_o3a_p>

2<_o3a_p>

521216<_o3a_p>

Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd<_o3a_p>

2<_o3a_p>

530445<_o3a_p>

Sumeru Industries Ltd<_o3a_p>

2<_o3a_p>

531051<_o3a_p>

Vintage Securities Ltd<_o3a_p>

2<_o3a_p>

531390<_o3a_p>

Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd<_o3a_p>

2<_o3a_p>

531900<_o3a_p>

CCL International Ltd<_o3a_p>

2<_o3a_p>

532980<_o3a_p>

Gokul Refoils & Solvent Ltd<_o3a_p>

2<_o3a_p>

538539<_o3a_p>

J. Taparia Projects Ltd<_o3a_p>

2<_o3a_p>

540377<_o3a_p>

IFL Enterprises Ltd<_o3a_p>

2<_o3a_p>

In case any clarification required, members may write to us atbse.surv@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

For & On behalf of BSE Ltd.<_o3a_p>

Yogendra Daxini

Saji Sunilkumar<_o3a_p>

Deputy General Manager<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

Surveillance<_o3a_p>

Surveillance<_o3a_p>

May 23, 2024

