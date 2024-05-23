Notice No. 20240523-30 Notice Date 23 May 2024 Category Trading Segment Equity Subject CHANGE IN PRICE BAND Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the price band has/have been revised from their existing levels in the below mentioned scrips with effect from May 24, 2024.

Scrip Code<_o3a_p> Scrip Name<_o3a_p> Price Band % Revised to<_o3a_p> 519331<_o3a_p> VSF Projects Ltd<_o3a_p> 10<_o3a_p> 526871<_o3a_p> Intec Capital Ltd<_o3a_p> 10<_o3a_p> 542011<_o3a_p> Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd<_o3a_p> 10<_o3a_p> 533108<_o3a_p> Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd<_o3a_p> 5<_o3a_p> 537707<_o3a_p> ETT Ltd<_o3a_p> 5<_o3a_p> 531278<_o3a_p> Elixir Capital Ltd<_o3a_p> 5<_o3a_p> 504084<_o3a_p> Kaycee Industries Ltd<_o3a_p> 2<_o3a_p> 512161<_o3a_p> Securekloud Technologies Ltd<_o3a_p> 2<_o3a_p> 521216<_o3a_p> Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd<_o3a_p> 2<_o3a_p> 530445<_o3a_p> Sumeru Industries Ltd<_o3a_p> 2<_o3a_p> 531051<_o3a_p> Vintage Securities Ltd<_o3a_p> 2<_o3a_p> 531390<_o3a_p> Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd<_o3a_p> 2<_o3a_p> 531900<_o3a_p> CCL International Ltd<_o3a_p> 2<_o3a_p> 532980<_o3a_p> Gokul Refoils & Solvent Ltd<_o3a_p> 2<_o3a_p> 538539<_o3a_p> J. Taparia Projects Ltd<_o3a_p> 2<_o3a_p> 540377<_o3a_p> IFL Enterprises Ltd<_o3a_p> 2<_o3a_p>

In case any clarification required, members may write to us atbse.surv@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

For & On behalf of BSE Ltd.<_o3a_p>

Yogendra Daxini <_o3a_p> Saji Sunilkumar <_o3a_p> Deputy General Manager<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p> Surveillance<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Surveillance<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

May 23, 2024