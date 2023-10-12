|Notice No.
|20231012-37
|Notice Date
|12 Oct 2023
|Category
|Trading
|Segment
|Commodity Derivatives
|Subject
|Change in Expiry Date of Aluminium Futures, Zinc Futures, Gold Options on Futures and Silver Options on Futures Contract.
|Content
Exchange vide notice number 20231006-26 and 20231006-30 dated October 06, 2023 informed market participants about the Introduction of Aluminium Futures, Zinc Futures, Gold Options on Futures and Silver Options on Futures Contract. <_o3a_p>
Trading members are requested to note that there would changes in the expiry date of the above mentioned contracts:<_o3a_p>
Aluminium Futures: <_o3a_p>
Commodity<_o3a_p>
Current Date<_o3a_p>
Revised Date<_o3a_p>
Aluminium<_o3a_p>
29-03-2024<_o3a_p>
28-03-2024<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Zinc Futures:<_o3a_p>
Commodity<_o3a_p>
Current Date<_o3a_p>
Revised Date<_o3a_p>
Zinc<_o3a_p>
29-03-2024<_o3a_p>
28-03-2024<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Gold Options on Futures:<_o3a_p>
Commodity<_o3a_p>
Current Date<_o3a_p>
Revised Date<_o3a_p>
Gold Options on Futures<_o3a_p>
23-11-2023<_o3a_p>
24-11-2023<_o3a_p>
24-05-2024<_o3a_p>
27-05-2024<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Silver Options on Futures:<_o3a_p>
Commodity<_o3a_p>
Current Date<_o3a_p>
Revised Date<_o3a_p>
Silver Options on Futures<_o3a_p>
23-11-2023<_o3a_p>
24-11-2023<_o3a_p>
22-02-2024<_o3a_p>
23-02-2024<_o3a_p>
23-04-2024<_o3a_p>
24-04-2024<_o3a_p>
25-06-2024<_o3a_p>
26-06-2024<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
For and on behalf of BSE Ltd,<_o3a_p>
Ketan Jantre Sameer Vaze<_o3a_p>
Chief.GM-Trading Operations DGM-Trading Operations<_o3a_p>
