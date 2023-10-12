Notice No. 20231012-37 Notice Date 12 Oct 2023 Category Trading Segment Commodity Derivatives Subject Change in Expiry Date of Aluminium Futures, Zinc Futures, Gold Options on Futures and Silver Options on Futures Contract. Content

NOTICES

Exchange vide notice number 20231006-26 and 20231006-30 dated October 06, 2023 informed market participants about the Introduction of Aluminium Futures, Zinc Futures, Gold Options on Futures and Silver Options on Futures Contract. <_o3a_p>

Trading members are requested to note that there would changes in the expiry date of the above mentioned contracts:<_o3a_p>

Aluminium Futures: <_o3a_p>

Commodity<_o3a_p> Current Date<_o3a_p> Revised Date<_o3a_p> Aluminium<_o3a_p> 29-03-2024<_o3a_p> 28-03-2024<_o3a_p>

Zinc Futures:<_o3a_p>

Commodity<_o3a_p> Current Date<_o3a_p> Revised Date<_o3a_p> Zinc<_o3a_p> 29-03-2024<_o3a_p> 28-03-2024<_o3a_p>

Gold Options on Futures:<_o3a_p>

Commodity<_o3a_p> Current Date<_o3a_p> Revised Date<_o3a_p> Gold Options on Futures<_o3a_p> 23-11-2023<_o3a_p> 24-11-2023<_o3a_p> 24-05-2024<_o3a_p> 27-05-2024<_o3a_p>

Silver Options on Futures:<_o3a_p>

Commodity<_o3a_p> Current Date<_o3a_p> Revised Date<_o3a_p> Silver Options on Futures<_o3a_p> 23-11-2023<_o3a_p> 24-11-2023<_o3a_p> 22-02-2024<_o3a_p> 23-02-2024<_o3a_p> 23-04-2024<_o3a_p> 24-04-2024<_o3a_p> 25-06-2024<_o3a_p> 26-06-2024<_o3a_p>

For and on behalf of BSE Ltd,<_o3a_p>

Ketan Jantre Sameer Vaze<_o3a_p>

Chief.GM-Trading Operations DGM-Trading Operations<_o3a_p>