BSE : Change in Group of Equity Shares of BEML Limited

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20220913-57
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
13 Sep 2022
|
|
Category
|
|
Corporate Actions
|
|
Segment
|
|
Equity
|
|
Subject
|
|
Change in Group of Equity Shares of BEML Limited
|
|
|
|
Content
In continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20220902-44dated September 02, 2022, trading members are hereby informed that trading in the equity shares of BEML Limited (500048) will be permitted under 'A group and shall be transferred from "T" with effect from September 22, 2022.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Marian D`souza<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager -Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>
September 13, 2022<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 13 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2022 18:39:02 UTC.