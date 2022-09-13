BSE : Change in Group of Equity Shares of BEML Limited

Notice No. 20220913-57 Notice Date 13 Sep 2022 Category Corporate Actions Segment Equity Subject Change in Group of Equity Shares of BEML Limited Content

NOTICES

In continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20220902-44dated September 02, 2022, trading members are hereby informed that trading in the equity shares of BEML Limited (500048) will be permitted under 'A group and shall be transferred from "T" with effect from September 22, 2022.<_o3a_p>

Marian D`souza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager -Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

September 13, 2022<_o3a_p>