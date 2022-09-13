Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:14 2022-09-13 am EDT
678.15 INR   -0.84%
02:40pBSE : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of SATIN CREDITCARE NETWORK LIMITED
PU
02:40pBSE : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Mahua Bharatpur Expressways Limited
PU
02:40pBSE : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Kotak Mahindra Prime Limited
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Change in Group of Equity Shares of BEML Limited

09/13/2022 | 02:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220913-57 Notice Date 13 Sep 2022
Category Corporate Actions Segment Equity
Subject Change in Group of Equity Shares of BEML Limited
Content

In continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20220902-44dated September 02, 2022, trading members are hereby informed that trading in the equity shares of BEML Limited (500048) will be permitted under 'A group and shall be transferred from "T" with effect from September 22, 2022.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian D`souza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager -Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

September 13, 2022<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 13 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2022 18:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BSE LIMITED
02:40pBSE : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of SATIN CREDITCARE NETWORK LIMITED
PU
02:40pBSE : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Mahua Bharatpur Expressways Limited
PU
02:40pBSE : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Kotak Mahindra Prime Limited
PU
02:40pBSE : Change in Group of Equity Shares of BEML Limited
PU
02:40pBSE : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Xander Finance Private Limited
PU
02:40pBONUS ISSUE OF ALPHALOGIC TECHSYS LI : 542770)
PU
02:30pBSE : Part Redemption and payment of interest on Debentures of J.K. CEMENT LTD
PU
02:30pBSE : Part Redemption and payment of interest on Debentures of AAVAS Financiers Limited
PU
11:50aBSE : Public Issue of Harsha Engineers International Limited-Allocation to Anchor Investor..
PU
11:10aBSE : Final Order in the matter of M/s. Newever Trade Wings Limited.
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 8 108 M 102 M 102 M
Net income 2023 2 373 M 29,8 M 29,8 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 44,8x
Yield 2023 1,88%
Capitalization 91 864 M 1 158 M 1 155 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 11,3x
Capi. / Sales 2024 10,0x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 678,15 INR
Average target price 617,08 INR
Spread / Average Target -9,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED6.94%1 168
CME GROUP INC.-12.37%71 963
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-32.07%13 907
ASX LIMITED-18.93%10 037
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-16.80%7 752
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET P.J.S.C.-38.03%3 679