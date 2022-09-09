BSE : Change in Group of Equity Shares of Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd

Notice No. 20220909-10 Notice Date 09 Sep 2022 Category Company related Segment Equity Subject Change in Group of Equity Shares of Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd Content

In continuation to the Exchange's Notice No. 20220906-23 dated September 06, 2022, Trading Members are hereby informed that the trading in the equity shares of Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd (BSE Scrip code: 543593) shall be permitted under 'B' group with effect from w.e.f. Thursday, September 22, 2022.<_o3a_p>

Prasad Bhide<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager<_o3a_p>