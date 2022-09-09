BSE : Change in Group of Equity Shares of Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd

NOTICES
Content
In continuation to the Exchange's Notice No. 20220906-23 dated September 06, 2022, Trading Members are hereby informed that the trading in the equity shares of Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd (BSE Scrip code: 543593) shall be permitted under 'B' group with effect from w.e.f. Thursday, September 22, 2022.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Sd/-<_o3a_p>
Prasad Bhide<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 11:19:06 UTC.