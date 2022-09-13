Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  02:09 2022-09-13 am EDT
683.10 INR   -0.12%
02:10aBSE : Opening of Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) of Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Limited
PU
01:50aBSE : Change in Group of Equity Shares of EP Biocomposites Limited
PU
09/12BSE : Registration of the Reporting Entities (REs) in FINnet 2.0 system and compliance to the supplementary guidelines issued by FIU in 2022
PU
BSE : Change in Group of Equity Shares of EP Biocomposites Limited

09/13/2022 | 01:50am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220913-2 Notice Date 13 Sep 2022
Category Company related Segment SME
Subject Change in Group of Equity Shares of EP Biocomposites Limited
Content

In continuation to the Exchange's notice no. 20220912-21 dated Monday, September 12,2022, Trading Members are hereby informed that the trading in the equity shares of EP Biocomposites Limited (Scrip Code:543595) shall be transferred from Trade for Trade segment (MT Group) to Rolling segment with effect from Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Accordingly, the dealings in the equity shares of the company will be shifted under M Group.

Trading Members may please contact Mr. Raghavendra Bhat on Tel. No. 022 - 2272 8915 for further details.<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal <_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

Tuesday, September 13,2022

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 13 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2022 05:49:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
