BSE : Change in Group of Equity Shares of EP Biocomposites Limited

NOTICES
Notice No.
20220913-2
Notice Date
13 Sep 2022
Category
Company related
Segment
SME
Subject
Change in Group of Equity Shares of EP Biocomposites Limited
Content
In continuation to the Exchange's notice no. 20220912-21 dated Monday, September 12,2022, Trading Members are hereby informed that the trading in the equity shares of EP Biocomposites Limited (Scrip Code:543595) shall be transferred from Trade for Trade segment (MT Group) to Rolling segment with effect from Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Accordingly, the dealings in the equity shares of the company will be shifted under M Group.
Trading Members may please contact Mr. Raghavendra Bhat on Tel. No. 022 - 2272 8915 for further details.<_o3a_p>
Rupal Khandelwal <_o3a_p>
Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>
Tuesday, September 13,2022
