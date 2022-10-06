BSE : Change in Group of Equity Shares of Mafia Trends Limited

Notice No. 20221006-1 Notice Date 06 Oct 2022 Category Company related Segment SME Subject Change in Group of Equity Shares of Mafia Trends Limited Content

In continuation to the Exchange's notice no. 20221004-14 dated Tuesday, October 04,2022, Trading Members are hereby informed that the trading in the equity shares of Mafia Trends Limited (Scrip Code:543613) shall be transferred from Trade for Trade segment (MT Group) to Rolling segment with effect from Thursday, October 20, 2022. Accordingly, the dealings in the equity shares of the company will be shifted under M Group. <_o3a_p>

Trading Members may please contact Mr. Raghavendra Bhat on Tel. No. 022 - 2272 8915 for further details.<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal <_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>