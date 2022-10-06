Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  BSE Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  02:45 2022-10-06 am EDT
617.95 INR   +1.05%
02:42aBse : Change in Group of Equity Shares of Mafia Trends Limited
PU
10/04Bse : Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) for ACROW INDIA LTD - Live Activities Schedule
PU
10/04Bse : Final Order in the matter of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited
PU
BSE : Change in Group of Equity Shares of Mafia Trends Limited

10/06/2022 | 02:42am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221006-1 Notice Date 06 Oct 2022
Category Company related Segment SME
Subject Change in Group of Equity Shares of Mafia Trends Limited
Content

In continuation to the Exchange's notice no. 20221004-14 dated Tuesday, October 04,2022, Trading Members are hereby informed that the trading in the equity shares of Mafia Trends Limited (Scrip Code:543613) shall be transferred from Trade for Trade segment (MT Group) to Rolling segment with effect from Thursday, October 20, 2022. Accordingly, the dealings in the equity shares of the company will be shifted under M Group. <_o3a_p>

Trading Members may please contact Mr. Raghavendra Bhat on Tel. No. 022 - 2272 8915 for further details.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal <_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

Thursday, October 06,2022<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 06 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2022 06:41:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 8 108 M 99,3 M 99,3 M
Net income 2023 2 373 M 29,1 M 29,1 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 40,4x
Yield 2023 2,08%
Capitalization 82 842 M 1 014 M 1 014 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 10,2x
Capi. / Sales 2024 9,06x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-4.37%1 014
CME GROUP INC.-20.28%65 464
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-41.49%11 977
ASX LIMITED-22.84%9 016
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-20.43%7 307
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY68.84%6 858