    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  12:15:24 2023-02-21 am EST
471.60 INR   +0.67%
12:20aBse : Change in Group of Equity Shares of NMDC Steel Ltd
PU
02/20Bse : Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (TAKEOVER) for PRISM MEDICO AND PHARMACY LTD-Live Activities Schedule
PU
02/20Sub-division And Bonus Issue Of 360 One Wam Limited (scrip Code : 542772)
PU
BSE : Change in Group of Equity Shares of NMDC Steel Ltd

02/21/2023 | 12:20am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230221-3 Notice Date 21 Feb 2023
Category Company related Segment Equity
Subject Change in Group of Equity Shares of NMDC Steel Ltd
Content

In continuation to the Exchange's Notice No. 20230216-3 dated February 16, 2023, Trading Members are hereby informed that the trading in the equity shares of NMDC Steel Ltd (BSE Scrip code: 543768) shall be permitted under 'B' group with effect from w.e.f. Monday, March 06, 2023.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 05:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 7 930 M 95,9 M 95,9 M
Net income 2023 1 762 M 21,3 M 21,3 M
Net cash 2023 16 895 M 204 M 204 M
P/E ratio 2023 35,9x
Yield 2023 2,48%
Capitalization 63 458 M 767 M 767 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,87x
EV / Sales 2024 5,22x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 468,45 INR
Average target price 573,75 INR
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundararaman Ramamurthy Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-12.83%777
CME GROUP INC.12.18%67 859
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.11.77%15 095
ASX LIMITED-0.07%9 014
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.3.03%7 660
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-13.81%5 122