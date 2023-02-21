BSE : Change in Group of Equity Shares of NMDC Steel Ltd

Notice No. 20230221-3 Notice Date 21 Feb 2023 Category Company related Segment Equity Subject Change in Group of Equity Shares of NMDC Steel Ltd Content

In continuation to the Exchange's Notice No. 20230216-3 dated February 16, 2023, Trading Members are hereby informed that the trading in the equity shares of NMDC Steel Ltd (BSE Scrip code: 543768) shall be permitted under 'B' group with effect from w.e.f. Monday, March 06, 2023.<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>