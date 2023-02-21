BSE : Change in Group of Equity Shares of NMDC Steel Ltd

NOTICES
Notice No.
20230221-3
Notice Date
21 Feb 2023
Category
Company related
Segment
Equity
Subject
Change in Group of Equity Shares of NMDC Steel Ltd
Content
In continuation to the Exchange's Notice No. 20230216-3 dated February 16, 2023, Trading Members are hereby informed that the trading in the equity shares of NMDC Steel Ltd (BSE Scrip code: 543768) shall be permitted under 'B' group with effect from w.e.f. Monday, March 06, 2023.
Rupal Khandelwal
Assistant General Manager
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 05:19:03 UTC.