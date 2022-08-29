BSE : Change in Group of Equity Shares of Olatech Solutions Limited

NOTICES
Notice No.
20220829-1
Notice Date
29 Aug 2022
Category
Company related
Segment
SME
Subject
Change in Group of Equity Shares of Olatech Solutions Limited
Content
In continuation to the Exchange's notice no. 20220826-20 dated Friday, August 26,2022, Trading Members are hereby informed that the trading in the equity shares of Olatech Solutions Limited (Scrip Code:543578) shall be transferred from Trade for Trade segment (MT Group) to Rolling segment with effect from Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Accordingly, the dealings in the equity shares of the company will be shifted under M Group. <_o3a_p>
Trading Members may please contact Mr. Raghavendra Bhat on Tel. No. 022 - 2272 8915 for further details.<_o3a_p>
Rupal Khandelwal <_o3a_p>
Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>
Monday, August 29,2022<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 29 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2022 04:50:04 UTC.