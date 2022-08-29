Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  01:21 2022-08-29 am EDT
629.40 INR   -2.25%
01:01aBSE : Listing of new debt securities of ICICI Home Finance Company Limited
PU
12:51aBSE : Change in Group of Equity Shares of Olatech Solutions Limited
PU
08/28BSE : Settlement programme for physical delivery of Equity Derivative (EDX) Segment due to adjustment of EDX contracts in the security PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LTD.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Change in Group of Equity Shares of Olatech Solutions Limited

08/29/2022 | 12:51am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220829-1 Notice Date 29 Aug 2022
Category Company related Segment SME
Subject Change in Group of Equity Shares of Olatech Solutions Limited
Content

In continuation to the Exchange's notice no. 20220826-20 dated Friday, August 26,2022, Trading Members are hereby informed that the trading in the equity shares of Olatech Solutions Limited (Scrip Code:543578) shall be transferred from Trade for Trade segment (MT Group) to Rolling segment with effect from Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Accordingly, the dealings in the equity shares of the company will be shifted under M Group. <_o3a_p>

Trading Members may please contact Mr. Raghavendra Bhat on Tel. No. 022 - 2272 8915 for further details.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal <_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

Monday, August 29,2022<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 29 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2022 04:50:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 8 108 M 101 M 101 M
Net income 2023 2 373 M 29,7 M 29,7 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 42,5x
Yield 2023 1,98%
Capitalization 87 225 M 1 092 M 1 092 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 10,8x
Capi. / Sales 2024 9,54x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 643,90 INR
Average target price 617,08 INR
Spread / Average Target -4,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED0.69%1 092
CME GROUP INC.-14.06%70 575
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-29.61%14 410
ASX LIMITED-13.99%10 710
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-14.08%8 303
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET P.J.S.C.-35.92%3 962