BSE : Change in Group of Equity Shares of Piramal Pharma Limited

Notice No. 20221020-39 Notice Date 20 Oct 2022 Category Company related Segment Equity Subject Change in Group of Equity Shares of Piramal Pharma Limited Content

NOTICES

In continuation to the Exchange's Notice No. 20221017-16 dated October 17, 2022, Trading Members are hereby informed that the trading in the equity shares of Piramal Pharma Limited (BSE Scrip code: 543635) shall be permitted under 'B' group with effect from w.e.f. Thursday, November 03, 2022.<_o3a_p>

Prasad Bhide<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager<_o3a_p>

