BSE : Change in Group of Equity Shares of Piramal Pharma Limited

NOTICES
Notice No.
20221020-39
Notice Date
20 Oct 2022
Category
Company related
Segment
Equity
Subject
Change in Group of Equity Shares of Piramal Pharma Limited
Content
In continuation to the Exchange's Notice No. 20221017-16 dated October 17, 2022, Trading Members are hereby informed that the trading in the equity shares of Piramal Pharma Limited (BSE Scrip code: 543635) shall be permitted under 'B' group with effect from w.e.f. Thursday, November 03, 2022.
Prasad Bhide
Senior Manager
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 20 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2022 14:29:07 UTC.