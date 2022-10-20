Advanced search
BSE : Change in Group of Equity Shares of Piramal Pharma Limited

10/20/2022 | 10:30am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221020-39 Notice Date 20 Oct 2022
Category Company related Segment Equity
Subject Change in Group of Equity Shares of Piramal Pharma Limited
Content

In continuation to the Exchange's Notice No. 20221017-16 dated October 17, 2022, Trading Members are hereby informed that the trading in the equity shares of Piramal Pharma Limited (BSE Scrip code: 543635) shall be permitted under 'B' group with effect from w.e.f. Thursday, November 03, 2022.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Prasad Bhide<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 20 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2022 14:29:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
