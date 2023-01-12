Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04:02:36 2023-01-12 am EST
533.00 INR   -0.60%
04:10aBse : Change in Group of Equity Shares of SVS VENTURES LIMITED
PU
04:10aBse : Change in Group of Equity Shares of Sah Polymers Limited
PU
02:50aRevocation Of Suspension In Trading Of Equity Shares Of Norben Tea & Exports Ltd. (scrip Code : 519528)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Change in Group of Equity Shares of SVS VENTURES LIMITED

01/12/2023 | 04:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230112-6 Notice Date 12 Jan 2023
Category Company related Segment SME
Subject Change in Group of Equity Shares of SVS VENTURES LIMITED
Content

In continuation to the Exchange's notice no. 20230111-13 dated Wednesday, January 11,2023, Trading Members are hereby informed that the trading in the equity shares of SVS VENTURES LIMITED (Scrip Code: 543745) shall be transferred from Trade for Trade segment (MT Group) to Rolling segment with effect from Friday, January 27, 2023. Accordingly, the dealings in the equity shares of the company will be shifted under M Group.

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members may please contact Mr. Raghavendra Bhat on Tel. No. 022 - 2272 8915 for further details.<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal <_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

Thursday ,January 12,2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 09:09:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BSE LIMITED
04:10aBse : Change in Group of Equity Shares of SVS VENTURES LIMITED
PU
04:10aBse : Change in Group of Equity Shares of Sah Polymers Limited
PU
02:50aRevocation Of Suspension In Trading : 519528)
PU
02:30aBse : Demat Auction - 196/696
PU
02:30aBse : Suspension of trading in Commercial Paper of L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited
PU
01:10aBse : Extension of NFO of ADITYA BIRLA SUN LIFE MUTUAL FUND on BSE StAR MF Platform
PU
01/11Bse : Availability of UTI CRISIL SDL MATURITY JUNE 2027 INDEX FUND for ongoing transaction..
PU
01/11Bse : Final order in the matter of Veeram Securities Ltd.
PU
01/11Bse : SAT Order in the matter of G V Films Limited
PU
01/11Bse : Adjustment of Futures and Options contracts in the security TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICE..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 7 346 M 90,0 M 90,0 M
Net income 2023 2 326 M 28,5 M 28,5 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 35,5x
Yield 2023 2,33%
Capitalization 72 635 M 890 M 890 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 9,89x
Capi. / Sales 2024 7,50x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 536,20 INR
Average target price 618,33 INR
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundararaman Ramamurthy Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-1.60%890
CME GROUP INC.5.55%63 852
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.8.21%14 305
ASX LIMITED-2.56%8 832
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-3.50%7 298
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY1.66%5 912