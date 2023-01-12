BSE : Change in Group of Equity Shares of SVS VENTURES LIMITED

NOTICES
Notice No.
20230112-6
Notice Date
12 Jan 2023
Category
Company related
Segment
SME
Subject
Change in Group of Equity Shares of SVS VENTURES LIMITED
Content
In continuation to the Exchange's notice no. 20230111-13 dated Wednesday, January 11,2023, Trading Members are hereby informed that the trading in the equity shares of SVS VENTURES LIMITED (Scrip Code: 543745) shall be transferred from Trade for Trade segment (MT Group) to Rolling segment with effect from Friday, January 27, 2023. Accordingly, the dealings in the equity shares of the company will be shifted under M Group.
Trading Members may please contact Mr. Raghavendra Bhat on Tel. No. 022 - 2272 8915 for further details.<_o3a_p>
Rupal Khandelwal <_o3a_p>
Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>
Thursday ,January 12,2023
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 09:09:07 UTC.