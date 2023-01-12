BSE : Change in Group of Equity Shares of Sah Polymers Limited

Notice No. 20230112-5 Notice Date 12 Jan 2023 Category Company related Segment Equity Subject Change in Group of Equity Shares of Sah Polymers Limited Content

NOTICES

In continuation to the Exchange's notice no. 20230111-20 dated Wednesday, January 11,2023, Trading Members are hereby informed that the trading in the equity shares of Sah Polymers Limited (Scrip Code: 543743) shall be transferred from Trade for Trade segment (T Group) to Rolling segment with effect from January 27, 2023. Accordingly, the dealings in the equity shares of the company will be shifted under B Group.

Trading Members may please contact Raghavendra Bhat on Tel. No. 022 - 2272 8915 for further details.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

Date: January 12, 2023<_o3a_p>