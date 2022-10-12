Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  03:24 2022-10-12 am EDT
592.90 INR   -0.23%
03:32aBse : Demat Auction - 132/632
PU
03:32aBse : Change in Group of Equity Shares of Vedant Asset Limited
PU
03:02aBse : Accredited Warehouse for deposit & delivery of Cotton Bales
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Change in Group of Equity Shares of Vedant Asset Limited

10/12/2022 | 03:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221012-5 Notice Date 12 Oct 2022
Category Company related Segment SME
Subject Change in Group of Equity Shares of Vedant Asset Limited
Content

In continuation to the Exchange's notice no. 20221011-15 dated Tuesday, October 11,2022, Trading Members are hereby informed that the trading in the equity shares of Vedant Asset Limited (Scrip Code: 543623) shall be transferred from Trade for Trade segment (MT Group) to Rolling segment with effect from Friday, October 28, 2022. Accordingly, the dealings in the equity shares of the company will be shifted under M Group.

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members may please contact Mr. Raghavendra Bhat on Tel. No. 022 - 2272 8915 for further details.<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal <_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

Wednesday, October 12,2022

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 12 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2022 07:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BSE LIMITED
03:32aBse : Demat Auction - 132/632
PU
03:32aBse : Change in Group of Equity Shares of Vedant Asset Limited
PU
03:02aBse : Accredited Warehouse for deposit & delivery of Cotton Bales
PU
03:02aBse : Review of provisions pertaining to Electronic Book Provider platform
PU
02:42aBse : Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) for ASIT C. M..
PU
02:42aBse : Call Money Notice for Partly Paid-up Equity Share of Gennex Laboratories Ltd.
PU
01:22aBse : Joint Press Release on Settlement of Running Account of Clients' funds by Trading me..
PU
10/11Bse : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of India Infradebt Limited
PU
10/11Bse : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Manappuram Home Finance Limited.
PU
10/11Bse : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Manappuram Home Finance Limited
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 8 108 M 98,5 M 98,5 M
Net income 2023 2 373 M 28,8 M 28,8 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 39,2x
Yield 2023 2,14%
Capitalization 80 499 M 978 M 978 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 9,93x
Capi. / Sales 2024 8,80x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 594,25 INR
Average target price 617,08 INR
Spread / Average Target 3,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-7.08%978
CME GROUP INC.-25.61%61 086
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-47.86%10 673
ASX LIMITED-27.19%8 253
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-23.67%6 947
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY66.45%6 685