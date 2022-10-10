Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-10-10 am EDT
608.55 INR   -1.41%
10:22aBonus Issue Of Secmark Consultancy Ltd (scrip Code : 543234)
PU
09:12aBse : Part Redemption of Debentures of Virescent Infrastructure Investment Manager Pvt Ltd
PU
09:12aBse : Group change
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Change in Minimum Application & SIP Amount for certain schemes of Axis Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF platform

10/10/2022 | 11:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221010-58 Notice Date 10 Oct 2022
Category Trading Segment Mutual Fund
Subject Change in Minimum Application & SIP Amount for certain schemes of Axis Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF platform
Attachments Notice cum addendum.pdf ;
Content

MFIs/MFDs/RIAs/RFDsare hereby informed that we have received communication from Axis Mutual Fund regarding change in minimum application amount for investment through Subscriptions (Lumpsum)/Switch In and Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) for the certain Schemes on BSE StAR MF platform with effect from October 10, 2022.<_o3a_p>

The notice cum addendum issued by Axis AMC is attached.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Ketan Jantre Zeeta Eustace

<_o3a_p>

Sr. General Manager - Mutual Funds Dy. General Manager - Mutual Funds

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 10 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2022 15:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BSE LIMITED
10:22aBonus Issue Of Secmark Consultancy L : 543234)
PU
09:12aBse : Part Redemption of Debentures of Virescent Infrastructure Investment Manager Pvt Ltd
PU
09:12aBse : Group change
PU
09:12aBse : Update Regarding debt securities of Aurobindo Realty & Infrastructure Pvt Ltd
PU
08:22aBse : Unique Device Identifier for orders placed through Internet Based Trading (IBT) and ..
PU
08:22aBse : Listing of new debt securities of Magnite Developers Private Limited
PU
07:52aBse : Charges for not uploading the IML/BOLT TWS/BOLT PLUS Location information for the mo..
PU
07:32aNew Isin Number Of Greencrest Financ : 531737)
PU
07:32aBse : Listing of 500 Bonus Equity Shares kept in abeyance of Bajaj Finance Limited
PU
07:32aBse : Part Redemption and payment of interest on Debentures of ANNAPURNA FINANCE PRIVATE L..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 8 108 M 98,2 M 98,2 M
Net income 2023 2 373 M 28,7 M 28,7 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 40,2x
Yield 2023 2,09%
Capitalization 82 436 M 998 M 998 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 10,2x
Capi. / Sales 2024 9,02x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 608,55 INR
Average target price 617,08 INR
Spread / Average Target 1,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-3.48%1 012
CME GROUP INC.-25.62%61 075
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-44.75%11 311
ASX LIMITED-23.86%8 758
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-20.87%7 227
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY64.71%6 614