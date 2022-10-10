BSE : Change in Minimum Application & SIP Amount for certain schemes of Axis Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF platform

Notice No. 20221010-58 Notice Date 10 Oct 2022 Category Trading Segment Mutual Fund Subject Change in Minimum Application & SIP Amount for certain schemes of Axis Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF platform Attachments Notice cum addendum.pdf ; Content

NOTICES

MFIs/MFDs/RIAs/RFDsare hereby informed that we have received communication from Axis Mutual Fund regarding change in minimum application amount for investment through Subscriptions (Lumpsum)/Switch In and Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) for the certain Schemes on BSE StAR MF platform with effect from October 10, 2022.<_o3a_p>

The notice cum addendum issued by Axis AMC is attached.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Ketan Jantre Zeeta Eustace

<_o3a_p>

Sr. General Manager - Mutual Funds Dy. General Manager - Mutual Funds