BSE : Change in Minimum Application & SIP Amount for certain schemes of Axis Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF platform

NOTICES
Notice No.
20221010-58
Notice Date
10 Oct 2022
Category
Trading
Segment
Mutual Fund
Subject
Change in Minimum Application & SIP Amount for certain schemes of Axis Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF platform
Attachments
Notice cum addendum.pdf ;
Content
MFIs/MFDs/RIAs/RFDsare hereby informed that we have received communication from Axis Mutual Fund regarding change in minimum application amount for investment through Subscriptions (Lumpsum)/Switch In and Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) for the certain Schemes on BSE StAR MF platform with effect from October 10, 2022.
The notice cum addendum issued by Axis AMC is attached.
Ketan Jantre Zeeta Eustace
Sr. General Manager - Mutual Funds Dy. General Manager - Mutual Funds
