    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05:26:14 2023-01-12 am EST
532.50 INR   -0.69%
05:50aBse : Change in Minimum Application & SIP Amount for certain schemes of EDELWEISS Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF platform
PU
05:40aBse : Additions to the S&P BSE SME IPO Index
PU
04:40aBse : Change in Group of Equity Shares of Rex Sealing and Packing Industries Limited
PU
BSE : Change in Minimum Application & SIP Amount for certain schemes of EDELWEISS Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF platform

01/12/2023 | 05:50am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230112-9 Notice Date 12 Jan 2023
Category Trading Segment Mutual Fund
Subject Change in Minimum Application & SIP Amount for certain schemes of EDELWEISS Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF platform
Attachments Addendum.pdf ;
Content

MFIs/MFDs/RIAs/RFDs are hereby informed that we have received communication from EDELWEISS Mutual Fund regarding change in minimum application amount for investment through subscriptions (Lumpsum/additional purchase) and Monthly Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) for certain schemes on BSE StAR MF platform with effect from January 12, 2023.<_o3a_p>

The scheme details for change in minimum application amount are given below:<_o3a_p>

  • EDELWEISS NIFTY 50 INDEX FUND
  • EDELWEISS NIFTY 100 QUALITY 30 INDEX FUND
  • EDELWEISS NIFTY LARGE MID CAP 250 INDEX FUND
  • EDELWEISS NIFTY MIDCAP 150 MOMENTUM 50 INDEX FUND
  • EDELWEISS NIFTY NEXT 50 INDEX FUND
  • EDELWEISS NIFTY SMALLCAP 250 INDEX FUND
  • EDELWEISS MSCI INDIA DOMESTIC & WORLD HEALTHCARE 45 INDEX FUND<_o3a_p>

The SIP/ISIP/XSIP investment amount range and requirement of minimum installment numbers for the schemes are given below:<_o3a_p>

SIP FREQUENCY<_o3a_p>

SIP INVESTMENT AMOUNT RANGE<_o3a_p>

MINIMUM NUMBER OF INSTALLMENT<_o3a_p>

MONTHLY<_o3a_p>

Rs.100/- TO Rs.499/-<_o3a_p>

60<_o3a_p>

Rs.500/- to ANY AMOUNT<_o3a_p>

12<_o3a_p>

MFIs/MFDs/RIAs/RFDs are also hereby informed that, as confirm by EDELWEISS AMC if SIP/ISIP/XSIP's gets registered on BSE star MF platform for Monthly frequency between the above investment amount range then minimum installment numbers should be selected by members as provided in above table to avoid rejections from AMC end.<_o3a_p>

The notice cum addendum issued by EDELWEISS AMC is attached.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Ketan Jantre Zeeta Eustace

<_o3a_p>

Sr. General Manager - Mutual Funds Dy. General Manager - Mutual Funds

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 10:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
