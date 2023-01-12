BSE : Change in Minimum Application & SIP Amount for certain schemes of EDELWEISS Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF platform

Notice No. 20230112-9 Notice Date 12 Jan 2023 Category Trading Segment Mutual Fund Subject Change in Minimum Application & SIP Amount for certain schemes of EDELWEISS Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF platform Attachments Addendum.pdf ; Content

NOTICES

MFIs/MFDs/RIAs/RFDs are hereby informed that we have received communication from EDELWEISS Mutual Fund regarding change in minimum application amount for investment through subscriptions (Lumpsum/additional purchase) and Monthly Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) for certain schemes on BSE StAR MF platform with effect from January 12, 2023.<_o3a_p>

The scheme details for change in minimum application amount are given below:<_o3a_p>

EDELWEISS NIFTY 50 INDEX FUND

EDELWEISS NIFTY 100 QUALITY 30 INDEX FUND

EDELWEISS NIFTY LARGE MID CAP 250 INDEX FUND

EDELWEISS NIFTY MIDCAP 150 MOMENTUM 50 INDEX FUND

EDELWEISS NIFTY NEXT 50 INDEX FUND

EDELWEISS NIFTY SMALLCAP 250 INDEX FUND

EDELWEISS MSCI INDIA DOMESTIC & WORLD HEALTHCARE 45 INDEX FUND <_o3a_p>

The SIP/ISIP/XSIP investment amount range and requirement of minimum installment numbers for the schemes are given below:<_o3a_p>

SIP FREQUENCY<_o3a_p> SIP INVESTMENT AMOUNT RANGE<_o3a_p> MINIMUM NUMBER OF INSTALLMENT<_o3a_p> MONTHLY<_o3a_p> Rs.100/- TO Rs.499/-<_o3a_p> 60<_o3a_p> Rs.500/- to ANY AMOUNT<_o3a_p> 12<_o3a_p>

MFIs/MFDs/RIAs/RFDs are also hereby informed that, as confirm by EDELWEISS AMC if SIP/ISIP/XSIP's gets registered on BSE star MF platform for Monthly frequency between the above investment amount range then minimum installment numbers should be selected by members as provided in above table to avoid rejections from AMC end.<_o3a_p>

The notice cum addendum issued by EDELWEISS AMC is attached.<_o3a_p>

Ketan Jantre Zeeta Eustace

Sr. General Manager - Mutual Funds Dy. General Manager - Mutual Funds