Notice No. 20231023-8 Notice Date 23 Oct 2023 Category Trading Segment Commodity Derivatives Subject Change in Multicast (Broadcast) parameters of Commodity Derivatives segment and Electronics Gold Receipt (EGR) segment

It is proposed to change the multicast parameters of commodities derivatives and EGR segment. The multicast parameters for all broadcast streams will be changed.

MDI Service A Service B 229.0.0.67 229.0.0.68 14967 14968

NFCAST Commodity EGR 229.0.0.65 229.0.0.66 14965 14966

RDI Incremental Snapshot 229.0.0.69 229.0.0.70 228.0.0.71 228.0.0.72 14969 14970 14971 14972

EMDI Incremental Snapshot Service A Service B Service A Service B 229.0.0.73 229.0.0.74 228.0.0.75 228.0.0.76 14973 14974 14975 14976

The above changes will be effective from 30th October 2023. Exchange will be conducting a mock on 28th October 2023. All members are requested to change the parameters in their applications and test it during the mock. Please note that there will not be any change in interactive connection IP and ports.

In case of any queries or clarifications, trading members may kindly get in touch with the IML Info/ BSE Tech Support team teams for any clarification/ queries on this circular -

IML Tech Support 022-22728053; bse.tech@bseindia.com

For and on behalf of BSE Ltd.,

Ketan Jantre Arvindkumar Iyengar Chief GM - Trading Operations Chief GM - IT Projects

