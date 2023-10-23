|Notice No.
|20231023-8
|Notice Date
|23 Oct 2023
|Category
|Trading
|Segment
|Commodity Derivatives
|Subject
|Change in Multicast (Broadcast) parameters of Commodity Derivatives segment and Electronics Gold Receipt (EGR) segment
|Content
It is proposed to change the multicast parameters of commodities derivatives and EGR segment. The multicast parameters for all broadcast streams will be changed.<_o3a_p>
MDI
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Service A<_o3a_p>
Service B<_o3a_p>
229.0.0.67<_o3a_p>
229.0.0.68<_o3a_p>
14967<_o3a_p>
14968<_o3a_p>
NFCAST
<_o3a_p>
Commodity<_o3a_p>
EGR<_o3a_p>
229.0.0.65<_o3a_p>
229.0.0.66<_o3a_p>
14965<_o3a_p>
14966<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
RDI<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Incremental<_o3a_p>
Snapshot<_o3a_p>
229.0.0.69<_o3a_p>
229.0.0.70<_o3a_p>
228.0.0.71<_o3a_p>
228.0.0.72<_o3a_p>
14969<_o3a_p>
14970<_o3a_p>
14971<_o3a_p>
14972<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
EMDI
Incremental<_o3a_p>
Snapshot <_o3a_p>
Service A<_o3a_p>
Service B<_o3a_p>
Service A<_o3a_p>
Service B<_o3a_p>
229.0.0.73<_o3a_p>
229.0.0.74<_o3a_p>
228.0.0.75<_o3a_p>
228.0.0.76<_o3a_p>
14973<_o3a_p>
14974<_o3a_p>
14975<_o3a_p>
14976<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
The above changes will be effective from 30th October 2023. Exchange will be conducting a mock on 28th October 2023. All members are requested to change the parameters in their applications and test it during the mock. Please note that there will not be any change in interactive connection IP and ports.<_o3a_p>
In case of any queries or clarifications, trading members may kindly get in touch with the IML Info/ BSE Tech Support team teams for any clarification/ queries on this circular -<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
IML Tech Support<_o3a_p>
022-22728053; bse.tech@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
For and on behalf of BSE Ltd.,<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Ketan Jantre<_o3a_p>
Arvindkumar Iyengar<_o3a_p>
Chief GM - Trading Operations<_o3a_p>
Chief GM - IT Projects<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
