Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under-mentioned Company has informed the Exchange about the Change in Name of the Company. Accordingly, the SCRIP ID and ABBREVIATED NAME of the Equity and Debt listed Scrips of the Company for BOLT Plus SYSTEM will be changed as follows w.e.f April 23, 2024 :-<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p> Existing Name<_o3a_p> New Name<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Scrip ID for BOLT Plus System*<_o3a_p> Abbreviated name on BOLT Plus System*<_o3a_p> 533519<_o3a_p> L&T FINANCE HOLDINGS LTD. <_o3a_p> L&T Finance Limited<_o3a_p> LTF<_o3a_p> LTF<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> Refer to L&T Annexure.doc for list of Debt listed Scrips of the Company undergoing Name Change.

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

April 16, 2024<_o3a_p>