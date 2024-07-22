|Notice No.
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under-mentioned Company has informed the Exchange about the Change in Name of the Company. Accordingly, the SCRIP ID and ABBREVIATED NAME of the Company for BOLT Plus SYSTEM will be changed as follows w.e.f July 26, 2024 :-
Scrip Code
Existing Name
New Name
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Scrip ID for BOLT Plus System*
Abbreviated name on BOLT Plus System*
535789
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd
Sammaan Capital Limited
SAMMAANCAP
SAMMAANCAP
<_o3a_p>
Trading Members are requested to note that Annexure Indiabulls.pdf attached herewith contains the list of Debt Securities of the Company for which Name Change will take place on 26.07.2024.
Marian Dsouza
Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)
July 22, 2024
