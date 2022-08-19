BSE : Change in SUFIBLT August month Contract Expiry Date.

Notice No. 20220819-6 Notice Date 19 Aug 2022 Category Trading Segment Commodity Derivatives Subject Change in SUFIBLT August month Contract Expiry Date. Content

NOTICES

In accordance with SEBI circular number SEBI/HO/CDMRD/DRMP/CIR/P/2016/90 dated September 21, 2016, on Staggered delivery, early delivery system, early pay-in facility, penalty on delivery default, fixation of FSP and changes in expiry dates.



Trading Members are requested to refer to Exchange notice number 20211210-14 dated December 10, 2021, regarding Holidays for the Calendar Year 2022 for Commodity Derivatives Segment.

In view of the above, trading members may note that the contract expiry date for SUFIBLT Futures contract shall be revised as follows -

Existing Expiry Date Revised Expiry date August 31st, 2022 August 30th, 2022

The contract master file of commodity derivative segment shall reflect the revised expiry date.

Ketan Jantre Sameer Vaze Sr.GM- Trading Operations AGM- Trading Operations

