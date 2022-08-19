Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  BSE Limited
  News
  Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05:18 2022-08-19 am EDT
654.50 INR   -0.89%
05:24aBSE : Change in SUFIBLT August month Contract Expiry Date.
PU
04:54aBSE : Segregation and Monitoring of Collateral at Client Level - Penalty mechanism for EOD Short Allocation
PU
03:54aBSE : Demat Auction - 096/596
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Change in SUFIBLT August month Contract Expiry Date.

08/19/2022 | 05:24am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220819-6 Notice Date 19 Aug 2022
Category Trading Segment Commodity Derivatives
Subject Change in SUFIBLT August month Contract Expiry Date.
Content

In accordance with SEBI circular number SEBI/HO/CDMRD/DRMP/CIR/P/2016/90 dated September 21, 2016, on Staggered delivery, early delivery system, early pay-in facility, penalty on delivery default, fixation of FSP and changes in expiry dates.

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to refer to Exchange notice number 20211210-14 dated December 10, 2021, regarding Holidays for the Calendar Year 2022 for Commodity Derivatives Segment.<_o3a_p>

In view of the above, trading members may note that the contract expiry date for SUFIBLT Futures contract shall be revised as follows -<_o3a_p>

Existing Expiry Date<_o3a_p>

Revised Expiry date<_o3a_p>

August 31st, 2022<_o3a_p>

August 30th, 2022<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> The contract master file of commodity derivative segment shall reflect the revised expiry date.<_o3a_p>

Ketan Jantre<_o3a_p>

Sameer Vaze<_o3a_p>

Sr.GM- Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

AGM- Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 09:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 8 108 M 102 M 102 M
Net income 2023 2 373 M 29,8 M 29,8 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 43,6x
Yield 2023 1,93%
Capitalization 89 460 M 1 123 M 1 123 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 11,0x
Capi. / Sales 2024 9,78x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 660,40 INR
Average target price 617,08 INR
Spread / Average Target -6,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED3.27%1 123
CME GROUP INC.-8.99%74 206
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-25.41%15 201
ASX LIMITED-8.89%11 334
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-11.70%8 651
INDIAN ENERGY EXCHANGE LIMITED-34.20%1 947