BSE : Change in SUFIBLT August month Contract Expiry Date.

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20220819-6
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
19 Aug 2022
|
|
Category
|
|
Trading
|
|
Segment
|
|
Commodity Derivatives
|
|
Subject
|
|
Change in SUFIBLT August month Contract Expiry Date.
|
|
|
|
Content
In accordance with SEBI circular number SEBI/HO/CDMRD/DRMP/CIR/P/2016/90 dated September 21, 2016, on Staggered delivery, early delivery system, early pay-in facility, penalty on delivery default, fixation of FSP and changes in expiry dates.
<_o3a_p>
Trading Members are requested to refer to Exchange notice number 20211210-14 dated December 10, 2021, regarding Holidays for the Calendar Year 2022 for Commodity Derivatives Segment.<_o3a_p>
In view of the above, trading members may note that the contract expiry date for SUFIBLT Futures contract shall be revised as follows -<_o3a_p>
|
Existing Expiry Date<_o3a_p>
|
Revised Expiry date<_o3a_p>
|
August 31st, 2022<_o3a_p>
|
August 30th, 2022<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p> The contract master file of commodity derivative segment shall reflect the revised expiry date.<_o3a_p>
|
Ketan Jantre<_o3a_p>
|
Sameer Vaze<_o3a_p>
|
Sr.GM- Trading Operations<_o3a_p>
|
AGM- Trading Operations<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 09:23:03 UTC.