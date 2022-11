Notice No. 20221125-3 Notice Date 25 Nov 2022 Category Trading Segment Mutual Fund Subject Change in Systematic Investment Plan SIP dates for schemes of IIFL Mutual Fund Attachments Notice Cum Addendum.pdf ; Content

NOTICES

MFIs/MFDs/RIAs/RFDs are hereby informed that we have received communication from IIFL Mutual Fund regarding change in dates for Systematic Investment Plan from specific SIP dates to Any date SIP for Monthly & Quarterly frequencies with effect November 25, 2022 on BSE StAR MF platform.<_o3a_p>

Sr. No.<_o3a_p> Existing SIP DATES<_o3a_p> Revised SIP DATES<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> 1,7,14,21<_o3a_p> 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14,15,16,17,18,19,20,21,22,23,24,25,26,27,28<_o3a_p>

The Notice cum addendum issued by IIFL AMC is attached for reference.

Ketan Jantre Zeeta Eustace<_o3a_p>

Sr. General Manager - Mutual Funds Dy. General Manager - Mutual Funds