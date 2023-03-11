BSE : Change in name of IDFC Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF Platform

NOTICES
This is with reference to Notice No. 20221207-4, dated December 07, 2022 regarding change in Control of IDFC Mutual Fund to Bandhan Mutual Fund.<_o3a_p>
Members are hereby informed that we have received a communication from IDFC Mutual Fund regarding name change of " IDFC Mutual Fund" to " BANDHAN Mutual Fund" on BSE StAR MF platform with effect from March 13, 2023.<_o3a_p>
Further, as per IDFC AMC notice cum addendum, scheme name of IDFC Cash Fund shall be changed to Bandhan Liquid Fund on BSE StAR MF platform with effect from March 13, 2023.<_o3a_p>
The notice cum addendum issued by IDFC Mutual Fund as well schemes with old and new names are attached herewith in annexure for further reference.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Ketan Jantre Zeeta Eustace<_o3a_p>
Sr. General Manager - Mutual Funds Dy. General Manager - Mutual Funds
