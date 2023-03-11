Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  BSE Limited
  News
  Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:23:08 2023-03-10 am EST
449.70 INR   -1.74%
03/10Bse : FATF Public statement on jurisdictions on call for action and increased monitoring - February 2023 Plenary
PU
03/10Bse : Final Order in the matter of Mr. Pranay Kumar, Proprietor of M/s. Capital Gyan.
PU
03/10Bse : Final Order in the matter of M/s. Moneyrise Research/Mrise Info.
PU
BSE : Change in name of IDFC Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF Platform

03/11/2023 | 04:26am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230311-3 Notice Date 11 Mar 2023
Category Trading Segment Mutual Fund
Subject Change in name of IDFC Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF Platform
Attachments Notice cum Addendum name change of IDFC Mutual Fund.pdf ; Addendum on Change in name of IDFC Cash Fund to Bandhan Liquid Fund.pdf ; Annexure.xls ;
Content

This is with reference to Notice No. 20221207-4, dated December 07, 2022 regarding change in Control of IDFC Mutual Fund to Bandhan Mutual Fund.<_o3a_p>

Members are hereby informed that we have received a communication from IDFC Mutual Fund regarding name change of " IDFC Mutual Fund" to " BANDHAN Mutual Fund" on BSE StAR MF platform with effect from March 13, 2023.<_o3a_p>

Further, as per IDFC AMC notice cum addendum, scheme name of IDFC Cash Fund shall be changed to Bandhan Liquid Fund on BSE StAR MF platform with effect from March 13, 2023.<_o3a_p>

The notice cum addendum issued by IDFC Mutual Fund as well schemes with old and new names are attached herewith in annexure for further reference.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Ketan Jantre Zeeta Eustace<_o3a_p>

Sr. General Manager - Mutual Funds Dy. General Manager - Mutual Funds

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 11 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2023 09:25:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 7 930 M 96,7 M 96,7 M
Net income 2023 1 762 M 21,5 M 21,5 M
Net cash 2023 16 895 M 206 M 206 M
P/E ratio 2023 34,5x
Yield 2023 2,58%
Capitalization 60 918 M 743 M 743 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,55x
EV / Sales 2024 5,15x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 449,70 INR
Average target price 551,67 INR
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundararaman Ramamurthy Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-17.47%743
CME GROUP INC.5.54%63 840
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.8.82%14 709
ASX LIMITED-1.34%8 588
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.8.20%7 892
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-21.10%4 565