|Notice No.
|20231206-40
|Notice Date
|06 Dec 2023
|Category
|Trading
|Segment
|Mutual Fund
|Subject
|Change in scheme name for ELSS scheme of Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF platform
|Attachments
|Notice cum addendum.pdf ;
|Content
MFIs/MFDs/RIAs/RFDs are hereby informed that we have received communication from Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund regarding change in scheme name for below scheme on BSE StAR MF Platform with effect from December 06, 2023.<_o3a_p>
Existing name of the scheme<_o3a_p>
Revised name of the Scheme<_o3a_p>
ADITYA BIRLA SUN LIFE TAX RELIEF 96 FUND<_o3a_p>
ADITYA BIRLA SUN LIFE ELSS TAX SAVER FUND<_o3a_p>
The notice cum addendum issued by Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC is attached.
Ketan Jantre Zeeta Eustace<_o3a_p>
Chief General Manager - Mutual Funds Dy. General Manager - Mutual Funds
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 06 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2023 13:08:24 UTC.