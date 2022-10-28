Advanced search
BSE : Change of Name on account of Transfer of Membership

10/28/2022 | 02:33am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221028-2 Notice Date 28 Oct 2022
Category Others Segment General
Subject Change of Name on account of Transfer of Membership
Content

Trading Members are hereby informed that Exchange has approved the Transfer of Membership from Ganpati Securities (Member No. 6563) to Ganpati Finsec Pvt. Ltd. in the Cash, Equity Derivative, Currency Derivative & Commodity Derivative Segments.

<_o3a_p>

Now the name of Ganpati Securities (Member No. 6563) stands changed to Ganpati Finsec Pvt. Ltd. (Member No. 6563)w.e.f Monday 31st October, 2022.

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Johnson Chiriyath Prakash Bhat

Addl. General Manager Senior Manager

Membership Operations Membership Operations

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 06:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
