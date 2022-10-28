BSE : Change of Name on account of Transfer of Membership

Notice No. 20221028-2 Notice Date 28 Oct 2022 Category Others Segment General Subject Change of Name on account of Transfer of Membership Content

NOTICES

Trading Members are hereby informed that Exchange has approved the Transfer of Membership from Ganpati Securities (Member No. 6563) to Ganpati Finsec Pvt. Ltd. in the Cash, Equity Derivative, Currency Derivative & Commodity Derivative Segments.<_o3a_p>

Now the name of Ganpati Securities (Member No. 6563) stands changed to Ganpati Finsec Pvt. Ltd. (Member No. 6563)

w.e.f Monday 31st October, 2022.

Johnson Chiriyath Prakash Bhat<_o3a_p>

Addl. General Manager Senior Manager

Membership Operations Membership Operations