BSE : Change of Name on account of Transfer of Membership

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20221028-2
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
28 Oct 2022
|
|
Category
|
|
Others
|
|
Segment
|
|
General
|
|
Subject
|
|
Change of Name on account of Transfer of Membership
|
|
|
|
Content
Trading Members are hereby informed that Exchange has approved the Transfer of Membership from Ganpati Securities (Member No. 6563) to Ganpati Finsec Pvt. Ltd. in the Cash, Equity Derivative, Currency Derivative & Commodity Derivative Segments.<_o3a_p>
Now the name of Ganpati Securities (Member No. 6563) stands changed to Ganpati Finsec Pvt. Ltd. (Member No. 6563)w.e.f Monday 31st October, 2022.
Johnson Chiriyath Prakash Bhat<_o3a_p>
Addl. General Manager Senior Manager
Membership Operations Membership Operations
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 06:32:02 UTC.