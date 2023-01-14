BSE : Changes in settlement type of certain schemes of MOTILAL OSWAL Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF platform

Notice No. 20230114-1 Notice Date 14 Jan 2023 Category Trading Segment Mutual Fund Subject Changes in settlement type of certain schemes of MOTILAL OSWAL Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF platform Attachments Annexure.xls ; Content

MFIs/MFDs/RIAs/RFDs are hereby informed that we have received a communication from MOTILAL OSWAL Mutual Fund regarding changes in settlement type of certain schemes with effect from January 16, 2023 on BSE StAR MF platform.<_o3a_p>

The details of the schemes are attached in Annexure.<_o3a_p>

Ketan Jantre Zeeta Eustace

Sr. General Manager - Mutual Funds Dy. General Manager - Mutual Funds