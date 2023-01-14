BSE : Changes in settlement type of certain schemes of MOTILAL OSWAL Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF platform

NOTICES
Notice No.
20230114-1
Notice Date
14 Jan 2023
Category
Trading
Segment
Mutual Fund
Subject
Changes in settlement type of certain schemes of MOTILAL OSWAL Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF platform
Attachments
Annexure.xls ;
Content
MFIs/MFDs/RIAs/RFDs are hereby informed that we have received a communication from MOTILAL OSWAL Mutual Fund regarding changes in settlement type of certain schemes with effect from January 16, 2023 on BSE StAR MF platform.<_o3a_p>
The details of the schemes are attached in Annexure.<_o3a_p>
Ketan Jantre Zeeta Eustace
Sr. General Manager - Mutual Funds Dy. General Manager - Mutual Funds
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 14 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2023 11:29:04 UTC.