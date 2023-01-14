Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:23:12 2023-01-13 am EST
534.40 INR   +0.36%
06:30aBse : Changes in settlement type of certain schemes of MOTILAL OSWAL Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF platform
PU
01/13Bse : Rights issue of Equity Shares of Markolines Pavement Technologies Limited
PU
01/13Bse : List of Privately placed bonds available for DVP III Settlement in Institutional segment in BSE NDS – January, 2023
PU
BSE : Changes in settlement type of certain schemes of MOTILAL OSWAL Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF platform

01/14/2023 | 06:30am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230114-1 Notice Date 14 Jan 2023
Category Trading Segment Mutual Fund
Subject Changes in settlement type of certain schemes of MOTILAL OSWAL Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF platform
Attachments Annexure.xls ;
Content

MFIs/MFDs/RIAs/RFDs are hereby informed that we have received a communication from MOTILAL OSWAL Mutual Fund regarding changes in settlement type of certain schemes with effect from January 16, 2023 on BSE StAR MF platform.<_o3a_p>

The details of the schemes are attached in Annexure.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Ketan Jantre Zeeta Eustace

<_o3a_p>

Sr. General Manager - Mutual Funds Dy. General Manager - Mutual Funds

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 14 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2023 11:29:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
