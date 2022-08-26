Log in
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:28 2022-08-26 am EDT
643.90 INR   -0.20%
BSE : Changes to the S&P BSE Indices

08/26/2022 | 08:21am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Changes to the S&P BSE Indices

MUMBAI, AUGUST 26, 2022: Piramal Enterprises Ltd (Exchange Ticker: 500302) is demerging into Piramal Pharma Limited to create two industry-focused listed entities in Financial Services and Pharmaceuticals effective Tuesday, August 30, 2022.

On account of the above scheme of arrangement, effective Tuesday, August 30, 2022, below changes will be made the following S&P BSE Indices.

INDICES

DROP

ADD

Exchange

Stock Name

Exchange

Stock Name

Effective

Ticker

Ticker

Date

S&P BSE 100

500302

Piramal

532134

Bank of Baroda

Enterprises Ltd

S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50

500302

Piramal

532134

Bank of Baroda

Enterprises Ltd

S&P BSE 500

500302

Piramal

543272

Easy Trip

Enterprises Ltd

Planners Ltd

S&P BSE 100 LargeCap TMC (INR)

500302

Piramal

533096

Adani Power Ltd

Enterprises Ltd

S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 TMC

500302

Piramal

533096

Adani Power Ltd

(INR)

Enterprises Ltd

S&P BSE 150 MidCap Index (INR)

533096

Adani Power Ltd

532814

Indian Bank

S&P BSE 250 SmallCap Index (INR)

532814

Indian Bank

543272

Easy Trip

Planners Ltd

S&P BSE 250 LargeMidCap Index

500302

Piramal

532814

Indian Bank

(INR)

Enterprises Ltd

August 30,

S&P BSE 400 MidSmallCap Index

533096

Adani Power Ltd

543272

Easy Trip

2022

(INR)

Planners Ltd

S&P BSE 200

500302

Piramal

505790

Schaeffler India

Enterprises Ltd

Ltd

S&P BSE AllCap

500302

Piramal

--

--

Enterprises Ltd

S&P BSE LargeCap

500302

Piramal

--

--

Enterprises Ltd

S&P BSE LargeMidCap

500302

Piramal

--

--

Enterprises Ltd

S&P BSE Financials Ex-Banks 30

500302

Piramal

--

--

Index (INR)

Enterprises Ltd

S&P BSE Finance

500302

Piramal

--

--

Enterprises Ltd

S&P BSE CARBONEX

500302

Piramal

--

--

Enterprises Ltd

Additionally, Kamdhenu Ltd (XBOM: 532741) is demerging into Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd to create two industry-focused listed entities in Steel and Paint effective Tuesday, September 06,

2022.

On account of the above scheme of arrangement, effective Tuesday, September 06, 2022, below changes will be made the following S&P BSE Indices.

INDEX

Drop

Exchange Ticker

Stock Name

EFFECTIVE DATE

S&P BSE AllCap

S&P BSE Basic Materials

532741

Kamdhenu Ltd

September 06, 2022

S&P BSE MidSmallCap

S&P BSE SmallCap

These actions have been included in tonight's end-of day corporate action files (*.SDE).

Please contact Client Services at index_services@spglobal.comwith any questions or requests for further information.

About ASIA INDEX PRIVATE LIMITED

Asia Index Pvt. Ltd is a 50-50 partnership between S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, the world's largest provider of financial market indices, and BSE Ltd, Asia's oldest stock exchange and home to the iconic SENSEX index - a leading indicator of Indian equity market performance. Asia Index Pvt. Ltd, which combines the benchmarks, market intelligence, and insights of both parent companies, each established more than 115 years ago, aims to provide a full array of indices enabling global and domestic investors to participate in South Asia's vibrant economies. The Company is best known for calculating, publishing, and maintaining a diverse family of Asian indices under the umbrella brand, S&P BSE Indices.

About BSE

BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) established in 1875, is Asia's first & now the world's fastest Stock Exchange with a speed of 6 microseconds. BSE is India's leading exchange group and has played a prominent role in developing the Indian capital market. BSE is a corporatized and demutualised entity, with a broad shareholder base that includes the leading global exchange- Deutsche Bourse, as a strategic partner. BSE provides an efficient and transparent market for trading in equity, debt instruments, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, commodity derivatives, interest rate derivatives, mutual funds and stock lending and borrowing.

BSE also has a dedicated platform for trading in equities of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that has been highly successful. BSE also has a dedicated MF distribution platform BSE Star MF which is India Largest Mutual Funds Distribution Infrastructure. BSE launched commodity derivatives trading in Gold, Silver, Copper, Oman Crude Oil Guar Gum, Guar Seeds & Turmeric.

BSE provides a host of other services to capital market participants including risk management, clearing, settlement, market data services and education. It has a global reach with customers around the world and a nation-wide presence. BSE's systems and processes are designed to safeguard market integrity, drive the growth of the Indian capital market and stimulate innovation and competition across all market segments.

Indian Clearing Corporation Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of BSE, acts as the central counterparty to all trades executed on the BSE trading platform and provides full novation, guaranteeing the settlement of all bonafide trades executed. BSE Institute Ltd, another fully owned subsidiary of BSE runs one of the most respected capital market educational institutes in the country. Central Depository Services Ltd. (CDSL), associate company of BSE, is one of the two Depositories in India.

BSE has set up an Investor Protection Fund (IPF) on July 10, 1986 to meet the claims of investors against defaulter Members, in accordance with the Guidelines issued by the Ministry of Finance, Government of India. BSE Investor Protection Fund is responsible for creating Capital markets related awareness among the investor community in India.

About S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index -based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Asia Index Pvt. Ltd.

Marketing & Communications

Bhavna Sadarangani - +91 22 2272 5292

AsiaIndex_Marketing@spglobal.com

BSE Ltd.

Marketing Communications

Yatin Padia - +91 22 2271 8516

corp.comm@bseindia.com

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 12:20:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
