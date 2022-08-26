BSE : Changes to the S&P BSE Indices

MUMBAI, AUGUST 26, 2022: Piramal Enterprises Ltd (Exchange Ticker: 500302) is demerging into Piramal Pharma Limited to create two industry-focused listed entities in Financial Services and Pharmaceuticals effective Tuesday, August 30, 2022.
On account of the above scheme of arrangement, effective Tuesday, August 30, 2022, below changes will be made the following S&P BSE Indices.
INDICES
DROP
ADD
Exchange
Stock Name
Exchange
Stock Name
Effective
Ticker
Ticker
Date
S&P BSE 100
500302
Piramal
532134
Bank of Baroda
Enterprises Ltd
S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50
500302
Piramal
532134
Bank of Baroda
Enterprises Ltd
S&P BSE 500
500302
Piramal
543272
Easy Trip
Enterprises Ltd
Planners Ltd
S&P BSE 100 LargeCap TMC (INR)
500302
Piramal
533096
Adani Power Ltd
Enterprises Ltd
S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 TMC
500302
Piramal
533096
Adani Power Ltd
(INR)
Enterprises Ltd
S&P BSE 150 MidCap Index (INR)
533096
Adani Power Ltd
532814
Indian Bank
S&P BSE 250 SmallCap Index (INR)
532814
Indian Bank
543272
Easy Trip
Planners Ltd
S&P BSE 250 LargeMidCap Index
500302
Piramal
532814
Indian Bank
(INR)
Enterprises Ltd
August 30,
S&P BSE 400 MidSmallCap Index
533096
Adani Power Ltd
543272
Easy Trip
2022
(INR)
Planners Ltd
S&P BSE 200
500302
Piramal
505790
Schaeffler India
Enterprises Ltd
Ltd
S&P BSE AllCap
500302
Piramal
--
--
Enterprises Ltd
S&P BSE LargeCap
500302
Piramal
--
--
Enterprises Ltd
S&P BSE LargeMidCap
500302
Piramal
--
--
Enterprises Ltd
S&P BSE Financials Ex-Banks 30
500302
Piramal
--
--
Index (INR)
Enterprises Ltd
S&P BSE Finance
500302
Piramal
--
--
Enterprises Ltd
S&P BSE CARBONEX
500302
Piramal
--
--
Enterprises Ltd
Additionally, Kamdhenu Ltd (XBOM: 532741) is demerging into Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd to create two industry-focused listed entities in Steel and Paint effective Tuesday, September 06,
2022.
On account of the above scheme of arrangement, effective Tuesday, September 06, 2022, below changes will be made the following S&P BSE Indices.
INDEX
Drop
Exchange Ticker
Stock Name
EFFECTIVE DATE
S&P BSE AllCap
S&P BSE Basic Materials
532741
Kamdhenu Ltd
September 06, 2022
S&P BSE MidSmallCap
S&P BSE SmallCap
These actions have been included in tonight's end-of day corporate action files (*.SDE).
Please contact Client Services at index_services@spglobal.comwith any questions or requests for further information.
