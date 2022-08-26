BSE : Changes to the S&P BSE Indices

PRESS RELEASE Changes to the S&P BSE Indices MUMBAI, AUGUST 26, 2022: Piramal Enterprises Ltd (Exchange Ticker: 500302) is demerging into Piramal Pharma Limited to create two industry-focused listed entities in Financial Services and Pharmaceuticals effective Tuesday, August 30, 2022. On account of the above scheme of arrangement, effective Tuesday, August 30, 2022, below changes will be made the following S&P BSE Indices. INDICES DROP ADD Exchange Stock Name Exchange Stock Name Effective Ticker Ticker Date S&P BSE 100 500302 Piramal 532134 Bank of Baroda Enterprises Ltd S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 500302 Piramal 532134 Bank of Baroda Enterprises Ltd S&P BSE 500 500302 Piramal 543272 Easy Trip Enterprises Ltd Planners Ltd S&P BSE 100 LargeCap TMC (INR) 500302 Piramal 533096 Adani Power Ltd Enterprises Ltd S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 TMC 500302 Piramal 533096 Adani Power Ltd (INR) Enterprises Ltd S&P BSE 150 MidCap Index (INR) 533096 Adani Power Ltd 532814 Indian Bank S&P BSE 250 SmallCap Index (INR) 532814 Indian Bank 543272 Easy Trip Planners Ltd S&P BSE 250 LargeMidCap Index 500302 Piramal 532814 Indian Bank (INR) Enterprises Ltd August 30, S&P BSE 400 MidSmallCap Index 533096 Adani Power Ltd 543272 Easy Trip 2022 (INR) Planners Ltd S&P BSE 200 500302 Piramal 505790 Schaeffler India Enterprises Ltd Ltd S&P BSE AllCap 500302 Piramal -- -- Enterprises Ltd S&P BSE LargeCap 500302 Piramal -- -- Enterprises Ltd S&P BSE LargeMidCap 500302 Piramal -- -- Enterprises Ltd S&P BSE Financials Ex-Banks 30 500302 Piramal -- -- Index (INR) Enterprises Ltd S&P BSE Finance 500302 Piramal -- -- Enterprises Ltd S&P BSE CARBONEX 500302 Piramal -- -- Enterprises Ltd

Additionally, Kamdhenu Ltd (XBOM: 532741) is demerging into Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd to create two industry-focused listed entities in Steel and Paint effective Tuesday, September 06, 2022. On account of the above scheme of arrangement, effective Tuesday, September 06, 2022, below changes will be made the following S&P BSE Indices. INDEX Drop Exchange Ticker Stock Name EFFECTIVE DATE S&P BSE AllCap S&P BSE Basic Materials 532741 Kamdhenu Ltd September 06, 2022 S&P BSE MidSmallCap S&P BSE SmallCap These actions have been included in tonight's end-of day corporate action files (*.SDE). Please contact Client Services at index_services@spglobal.comwith any questions or requests for further information. About ASIA INDEX PRIVATE LIMITED Asia Index Pvt. Ltd is a 50-50 partnership between S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, the world's largest provider of financial market indices, and BSE Ltd, Asia's oldest stock exchange and home to the iconic SENSEX index - a leading indicator of Indian equity market performance. Asia Index Pvt. Ltd, which combines the benchmarks, market intelligence, and insights of both parent companies, each established more than 115 years ago, aims to provide a full array of indices enabling global and domestic investors to participate in South Asia's vibrant economies. The Company is best known for calculating, publishing, and maintaining a diverse family of Asian indices under the umbrella brand, S&P BSE Indices. About BSE BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) established in 1875, is Asia's first & now the world's fastest Stock Exchange with a speed of 6 microseconds. BSE is India's leading exchange group and has played a prominent role in developing the Indian capital market. BSE is a corporatized and demutualised entity, with a broad shareholder base that includes the leading global exchange- Deutsche Bourse, as a strategic partner. BSE provides an efficient and transparent market for trading in equity, debt instruments, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, commodity derivatives, interest rate derivatives, mutual funds and stock lending and borrowing.