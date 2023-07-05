PRESS RELEASE
Changes to the S&P BSE Indices
MUMBAI, July 05, 2023: Housing Development Finance Corp (Exchange ticker: 500010) is
merging with HDFC Bank Ltd (Exchange ticker: 500180) effective Thursday, July 13, 2023.
On account of the above scheme of arrangement, effective Thursday, July 13, 2023, below changes will be made to the following S&P BSE Indices.
INDEX
DROP
ADD
Exchange
Stock Name
Exchange
Stock Name
EFFECTIVE
Ticker
Ticker
DATE
S&P BSE
500010
Housing
Development
500228
JSW Steel Ltd
SENSEX
Finance Corp
500010
Housing
JBM Auto
S&P BSE 500
Development
532605
Components
Finance Corp
Ltd
500010
Housing
S&P BSE 100
Development
543320
Zomato Ltd
Finance Corp
S&P BSE
500010
Housing
Apollo
Development
508869
Hospitals
SENSEX 50
Finance Corp
Enterprise Ltd
S&P BSE
508869
Apollo
SENSEX Next
Hospitals
543320
Zomato Ltd
50
Enterprise Ltd
July 13,
S&P BSE 100
500010
Housing
TVS Motor Co
2023
LargeCap TMC
Development
532343
Ltd
(INR)
Finance Corp
S&P BSE 250
Housing
Apollo Tyres
LargeMidCap
500010
Development
500877
Ltd
Index (INR)
Finance Corp
S&P BSE 150
TVS Motor Co
Apollo Tyres
Midcap Index
532343
500877
Ltd
Ltd
(INR)
S&P BSE 250
Apollo Tyres
JBM Auto
Smallcap Index
500877
532605
Components
Ltd
(INR)
Ltd
S&P BSE 400
TVS Motor Co
JBM Auto
MidSmallCap
532343
532605
Components
Ltd
Index (INR)
Ltd
S&P BSE
Housing
Hindustan
SENSEX 50
500010
Development
541154
Aeronautics Ltd
TMC (INR)
Finance Corp
S&P BSE
Hindustan
TVS Motor Co
SENSEX Next
541154
Aeronautics
532343
Ltd
50 TMC (INR)
Ltd
Housing
APL Apollo
S&P BSE 200
500010
Development
533758
Tubes Ltd
Finance Corp
S&P BSE
Housing
500010
Development
500209
Infosys Ltd
GREENEX
Finance Corp
S&P BSE 100
Housing
ESG Index
500010
Development
-
-
(INR)
Finance Corp
S&P BSE
Housing
500010
Development
-
-
AllCap
Finance Corp
S&P BSE
Diversified
Housing
Financials
500010
Development
-
-
Revenue
Finance Corp
Growth Index
(INR)
S&P BSE
Housing
Dividend
500010
Development
-
-
Stability Index
Finance Corp
S&P BSE
Housing
Financials Ex-
500010
Development
-
-
Banks 30 Index
Finance Corp
(INR)
S&P BSE
Housing
500010
Development
-
-
CARBONEX
Finance Corp
S&P BSE
Housing
Financial
500010
Development
-
-
Services
Finance Corp
S&P BSE
Housing
500010
Development
-
-
Housing (INR)
Finance Corp
S&P BSE
Housing
500010
Development
-
-
LargeCap
Finance Corp
S&P BSE
Housing
500010
Development
-
-
LargeMidCap
Finance Corp
For more information about S&P BSE Indices, please visit www.asiaindex.co.in
About ASIA INDEX PRIVATE LIMITED
Asia Index Pvt. Ltd is a 50-50 partnership between S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, the world's largest provider of financial market indices, and BSE Ltd, Asia's oldest stock exchange and home to the iconic SENSEX index - a leading indicator of Indian equity market performance. Asia Index Pvt. Ltd, which combines the benchmarks, market intelligence, and insights of both parent companies, each established more than 115 years ago, aims to provide a full array of indices enabling global and domestic investors to participate in South Asia's vibrant economies. The Company is best known for calculating, publishing, and maintaining a diverse family of Asian indices under the umbrella brand, S&P BSE Indices.
About BSE
BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) established in 1875, is Asia's first & now the world's fastest Stock Exchange with a speed of 6 microseconds. BSE is India's leading exchange group and has played a prominent role in developing the Indian capital market. BSE is a corporatized and demutualized entity, with a broad shareholder. BSE provides an efficient and transparent market for trading in equity, debt instruments, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, commodity derivatives, interest rate derivatives, mutual funds and stock lending and borrowing.
BSE also has a dedicated platform for trading in equities of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that has been highly successful. BSE also has a dedicated MF distribution platform BSE StAR MF which is India Largest Mutual Funds Distribution Infrastructure. On October 1, 2018, BSE launched commodity derivatives trading in Gold, Silver, Copper, Oman Crude Oil Guar Gum, Guar Seeds, Almond & Turmeric.
BSE provides a host of other services to capital market participants including risk management, clearing, settlement, market data services and education. It has a global reach with customers around the world and a nation-wide presence. BSE's systems and processes are designed to safeguard market integrity, drive the growth of the Indian capital market and stimulate innovation and competition across all market segments.
Indian Clearing Corporation Limited ("ICCL") was incorporated in 2007 as a wholly owned subsidiary of BSE Ltd. ("BSE"). ICCL carries out the functions of clearing, settlement, collateral management and risk management for various segments of BSE such as equity cash market (including BSE SME, offer for sale, securities lending & borrowing, corporate bonds and government securities), equity derivatives segment (stock & index futures and options), currency derivatives (currency (including cross-currency) futures and options, interest rate futures and options), commodity derivatives and debt products, including tri-party repo products. Post the introduction of interoperability, in 2019, ICCL also provides clearing and settlement services for trades executed in the interoperable segments (viz., equity cash market, equity derivatives segment and currency derivatives segment) of BSE as well as other exchanges.
BSE has set up an Investor Protection Fund (IPF) on July 10, 1986 to meet the claims of investors against defaulter Members, in accordance with the framework issued by the Ministry of Finance, Government of India and SEBI. BSE Investor Protection Fund is responsible for creating Capital markets related awareness among the investor community in India.
India International Exchange (IFSC) Limited (India INX) is India's first international exchange in International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) located at the Gujarat International Finance-Tec City (GIFT City). India INX is a subsidiary of BSE Limited. The Exchange was inaugurated by Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, on Jan 09, 2017, and commenced its operations from Jan 16, 2017.
About S&P DOW JONES INDICES
S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.
S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/spdji.
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
Asia Index Pvt. Ltd.
Marketing & Communications
Bhavna Sadarangani - +91 22 2272 5292
AsiaIndex_Marketing@spglobal.com
BSE Ltd.
Corporate Communications
Santanu Chakraborty
Santanu.chakraborty@bseindia.com
