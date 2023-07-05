PRESS RELEASE

Changes to the S&P BSE Indices

MUMBAI, July 05, 2023: Housing Development Finance Corp (Exchange ticker: 500010) is

merging with HDFC Bank Ltd (Exchange ticker: 500180) effective Thursday, July 13, 2023.

On account of the above scheme of arrangement, effective Thursday, July 13, 2023, below changes will be made to the following S&P BSE Indices.

INDEX

DROP

ADD

Exchange

Stock Name

Exchange

Stock Name

EFFECTIVE

Ticker

Ticker

DATE

S&P BSE

500010

Housing

Development

500228

JSW Steel Ltd

SENSEX

Finance Corp

500010

Housing

JBM Auto

S&P BSE 500

Development

532605

Components

Finance Corp

Ltd

500010

Housing

S&P BSE 100

Development

543320

Zomato Ltd

Finance Corp

S&P BSE

500010

Housing

Apollo

Development

508869

Hospitals

SENSEX 50

Finance Corp

Enterprise Ltd

S&P BSE

508869

Apollo

SENSEX Next

Hospitals

543320

Zomato Ltd

50

Enterprise Ltd

July 13,

S&P BSE 100

500010

Housing

TVS Motor Co

2023

LargeCap TMC

Development

532343

Ltd

(INR)

Finance Corp

S&P BSE 250

Housing

Apollo Tyres

LargeMidCap

500010

Development

500877

Ltd

Index (INR)

Finance Corp

S&P BSE 150

TVS Motor Co

Apollo Tyres

Midcap Index

532343

500877

Ltd

Ltd

(INR)

S&P BSE 250

Apollo Tyres

JBM Auto

Smallcap Index

500877

532605

Components

Ltd

(INR)

Ltd

S&P BSE 400

TVS Motor Co

JBM Auto

MidSmallCap

532343

532605

Components

Ltd

Index (INR)

Ltd

S&P BSE

Housing

Hindustan

SENSEX 50

500010

Development

541154

Aeronautics Ltd

TMC (INR)

Finance Corp

S&P BSE

Hindustan

TVS Motor Co

SENSEX Next

541154

Aeronautics

532343

Ltd

50 TMC (INR)

Ltd

Housing

APL Apollo

S&P BSE 200

500010

Development

533758

Tubes Ltd

Finance Corp

S&P BSE

Housing

500010

Development

500209

Infosys Ltd

GREENEX

Finance Corp

S&P BSE 100

Housing

ESG Index

500010

Development

-

-

(INR)

Finance Corp

S&P BSE

Housing

500010

Development

-

-

AllCap

Finance Corp

S&P BSE

Diversified

Housing

Financials

500010

Development

-

-

Revenue

Finance Corp

Growth Index

(INR)

S&P BSE

Housing

Dividend

500010

Development

-

-

Stability Index

Finance Corp

S&P BSE

Housing

Financials Ex-

500010

Development

-

-

Banks 30 Index

Finance Corp

(INR)

S&P BSE

Housing

500010

Development

-

-

CARBONEX

Finance Corp

S&P BSE

Housing

Financial

500010

Development

-

-

Services

Finance Corp

S&P BSE

Housing

500010

Development

-

-

Housing (INR)

Finance Corp

S&P BSE

Housing

500010

Development

-

-

LargeCap

Finance Corp

S&P BSE

Housing

500010

Development

-

-

LargeMidCap

Finance Corp

For more information about S&P BSE Indices, please visit www.asiaindex.co.in

About ASIA INDEX PRIVATE LIMITED

Asia Index Pvt. Ltd is a 50-50 partnership between S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, the world's largest provider of financial market indices, and BSE Ltd, Asia's oldest stock exchange and home to the iconic SENSEX index - a leading indicator of Indian equity market performance. Asia Index Pvt. Ltd, which combines the benchmarks, market intelligence, and insights of both parent companies, each established more than 115 years ago, aims to provide a full array of indices enabling global and domestic investors to participate in South Asia's vibrant economies. The Company is best known for calculating, publishing, and maintaining a diverse family of Asian indices under the umbrella brand, S&P BSE Indices.

About BSE

BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) established in 1875, is Asia's first & now the world's fastest Stock Exchange with a speed of 6 microseconds. BSE is India's leading exchange group and has played a prominent role in developing the Indian capital market. BSE is a corporatized and demutualized entity, with a broad shareholder. BSE provides an efficient and transparent market for trading in equity, debt instruments, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, commodity derivatives, interest rate derivatives, mutual funds and stock lending and borrowing.

BSE also has a dedicated platform for trading in equities of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that has been highly successful. BSE also has a dedicated MF distribution platform BSE StAR MF which is India Largest Mutual Funds Distribution Infrastructure. On October 1, 2018, BSE launched commodity derivatives trading in Gold, Silver, Copper, Oman Crude Oil Guar Gum, Guar Seeds, Almond & Turmeric.

BSE provides a host of other services to capital market participants including risk management, clearing, settlement, market data services and education. It has a global reach with customers around the world and a nation-wide presence. BSE's systems and processes are designed to safeguard market integrity, drive the growth of the Indian capital market and stimulate innovation and competition across all market segments.

Indian Clearing Corporation Limited ("ICCL") was incorporated in 2007 as a wholly owned subsidiary of BSE Ltd. ("BSE"). ICCL carries out the functions of clearing, settlement, collateral management and risk management for various segments of BSE such as equity cash market (including BSE SME, offer for sale, securities lending & borrowing, corporate bonds and government securities), equity derivatives segment (stock & index futures and options), currency derivatives (currency (including cross-currency) futures and options, interest rate futures and options), commodity derivatives and debt products, including tri-party repo products. Post the introduction of interoperability, in 2019, ICCL also provides clearing and settlement services for trades executed in the interoperable segments (viz., equity cash market, equity derivatives segment and currency derivatives segment) of BSE as well as other exchanges.

BSE has set up an Investor Protection Fund (IPF) on July 10, 1986 to meet the claims of investors against defaulter Members, in accordance with the framework issued by the Ministry of Finance, Government of India and SEBI. BSE Investor Protection Fund is responsible for creating Capital markets related awareness among the investor community in India.

India International Exchange (IFSC) Limited (India INX) is India's first international exchange in International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) located at the Gujarat International Finance-Tec City (GIFT City). India INX is a subsidiary of BSE Limited. The Exchange was inaugurated by Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, on Jan 09, 2017, and commenced its operations from Jan 16, 2017.

About S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/spdji.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Asia Index Pvt. Ltd.

Marketing & Communications

Bhavna Sadarangani - +91 22 2272 5292

AsiaIndex_Marketing@spglobal.com

BSE Ltd.

Corporate Communications

Santanu Chakraborty

022 2272 8516

Santanu.chakraborty@bseindia.com

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 05 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2023 10:56:06 UTC.