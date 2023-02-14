BSE : Clarification in respect of the compliance by the first-time issuers of debt securities under SEBI (Issue and Listing of Non-Convertible Securities) Regulations, 2021 with Regulation 23(6)

NOTICES
Notice No.
20230214-10
Notice Date
14 Feb 2023
Category
Circulars Listed Companies
Segment
Debt
Subject
Clarification in respect of the compliance by the first-time issuers of debt securities under SEBI (Issue and Listing of Non-Convertible Securities) Regulations, 2021 with Regulation 23(6)
Attachments
First-time issuers of debt.pdf ;
Content
Dear SirMadam
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued circular no. SEBI/HO/DDHS/DDHS-RACPOD1/CIR/P/2023/028 dated February 9, 2023, regarding Clarification in respect of the compliance by the first-time issuers of debt securities under SEBI (Issue and Listing of Non-Convertible Securities) Regulations, 2021 with Regulation 23(6).
Pursuant to the representations received by SEBI from first-time issuers of debt securities under the SEBI (Issue and Listing of Non-Convertible Securities) Regulations, 2021, it has been decided to take an undertaking from such first-time issuers that they will ensure that their AoA are amended within a period of six months from the date of the listing of the debt securities.
The circular shall come into force with immediate effect.
The aforesaid circular is attached for reference.
Listed companies are requested to take note and comply accordingly.
Ashok kumar Singh
DGM-Listing Compliance
Shyam Bhagirath
Manager-Listing Compliance
February 14, 2022
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 14 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2023 07:59:02 UTC.