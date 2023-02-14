BSE : Clarification in respect of the compliance by the first-time issuers of debt securities under SEBI (Issue and Listing of Non-Convertible Securities) Regulations, 2021 with Regulation 23(6)

Notice No. 20230214-10 Notice Date 14 Feb 2023 Category Circulars Listed Companies Segment Debt Subject Clarification in respect of the compliance by the first-time issuers of debt securities under SEBI (Issue and Listing of Non-Convertible Securities) Regulations, 2021 with Regulation 23(6) Attachments First-time issuers of debt.pdf ; Content

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued circular no. SEBI/HO/DDHS/DDHS-RACPOD1/CIR/P/2023/028 dated February 9, 2023, regarding Clarification in respect of the compliance by the first-time issuers of debt securities under SEBI (Issue and Listing of Non-Convertible Securities) Regulations, 2021 with Regulation 23(6). <_o3a_p>

Pursuant to the representations received by SEBI from first-time issuers of debt securities under the SEBI (Issue and Listing of Non-Convertible Securities) Regulations, 2021, it has been decided to take an undertaking from such first-time issuers that they will ensure that their AoA are amended within a period of six months from the date of the listing of the debt securities. <_o3a_p>

The circular shall come into force with immediate effect.<_o3a_p>

The aforesaid circular is attached for reference.<_o3a_p>

Listed companies are requested to take note and comply accordingly. <_o3a_p>

Ashok kumar Singh

DGM-Listing Compliance <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Shyam Bhagirath

Manager-Listing Compliance<_o3a_p>

February 14, 2022<_o3a_p>