    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  02:51:50 2023-02-14 am EST
482.25 INR   -1.39%
03:00aBse : Clarification in respect of the compliance by the first-time issuers of debt securities under SEBI (Issue and Listing of Non-Convertible Securities) Regulations, 2021 with Regulation 23(6)
PU
02:20aDiscontinuance Of Buyback Of The Shares Of One 97 Communications Limited (scrip Code : 543396)
PU
02:10aDiscontinuance Of Buyback Of The Shares Of Infosys Limited (scrip Code : 500209)
PU
BSE : Clarification in respect of the compliance by the first-time issuers of debt securities under SEBI (Issue and Listing of Non-Convertible Securities) Regulations, 2021 with Regulation 23(6)

02/14/2023 | 03:00am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230214-10 Notice Date 14 Feb 2023
Category Circulars Listed Companies Segment Debt
Subject Clarification in respect of the compliance by the first-time issuers of debt securities under SEBI (Issue and Listing of Non-Convertible Securities) Regulations, 2021 with Regulation 23(6)
Attachments First-time issuers of debt.pdf ;
Content

Dear SirMadam

<_o3a_p>

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued circular no. SEBI/HO/DDHS/DDHS-RACPOD1/CIR/P/2023/028 dated February 9, 2023, regarding Clarification in respect of the compliance by the first-time issuers of debt securities under SEBI (Issue and Listing of Non-Convertible Securities) Regulations, 2021 with Regulation 23(6). <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Pursuant to the representations received by SEBI from first-time issuers of debt securities under the SEBI (Issue and Listing of Non-Convertible Securities) Regulations, 2021, it has been decided to take an undertaking from such first-time issuers that they will ensure that their AoA are amended within a period of six months from the date of the listing of the debt securities. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

The circular shall come into force with immediate effect.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

The aforesaid circular is attached for reference.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Listed companies are requested to take note and comply accordingly. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Ashok kumar Singh
DGM-Listing Compliance <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Shyam Bhagirath
Manager-Listing Compliance<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

February 14, 2022<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 14 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2023 07:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
