|Notice No.
|20231007-2
|Notice Date
|07 Oct 2023
|Category
|Settlement/RMS
|Segment
|Commodity Derivatives
|Subject
|Clearing, Settlement & Risk management Procedure of Options contracts on underlying Futures in Gold, Silver, Brent Crude Oil and WTI Crude Oil
|Attachments
|Annexure.docx ;
|Content
All Members
With reference to the BSE circular no. 20231006-26 dated October 06, 2023, forIntroduction of Gold, Silver, WTI Crude Oil and Brent Crude Oil Options on Futures Contract, members are requested to note that ICCL will offer clearing and settlement services for trades executed on Gold, Silver, WTI Crude Oil and Brent Crude Oil Options on Futures Contract in the Commodity Derivatives Segment of BSE Ltd. ("BSE").<_o3a_p>
Members are requested to refer to the attached Annexure I specifying the risk management procedure & Annexure II specifying the details regarding Settlement Schedule & devolvement procedure.<_o3a_p>
For and on behalf of<_o3a_p>
Indian Clearing Corporation Limited<_o3a_p>
Vaisshali Babu<_o3a_p>
Chief Risk Officer<_o3a_p>
Sr. No<_o3a_p>
Query Type<_o3a_p>
Coordinates<_o3a_p>
1<_o3a_p>
Collateral Management & Settlement<_o3a_p>
022 22728185/8467<_o3a_p>
022 22728843/8567<_o3a_p>
022 22725807/5109<_o3a_p>
2<_o3a_p>
Margins<_o3a_p>
022 22725186/8902<_o3a_p>
3<_o3a_p>
Commodity Delivery Settlement<_o3a_p>
022 22728616/8264<_o3a_p>
022 22725807/5026/8682<_o3a_p>
