BSE : Clearing & Settlement for EGR Segment

NOTICES
Notice No.
20221021-57
Notice Date
21 Oct 2022
Category
Settlement/RMS
Segment
EGR
Subject
Clearing & Settlement for EGR Segment
Content
With reference to the BSE's Circular Nos. 20221021-42 dated 21st October 2022 , ICCL's Circular No. 20220620-57 dated 20th June 2022 and SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CDMRD/CDMRD_DRM/P/CIR/2022/50 dated 11th April 2022, regarding trading in Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) Segment settlement file formats respectively, Members are requested to note the following details pertaining to margins and settlement for the EGR Segment.<_o3a_p>
Margin parameters
Margins
VaR+ELM+MTM
Delivery Related Parameters
Delivery unit
1 unit and multiple thereof
Settlement day
T+1 (1 working day from the date of transaction)
Clearing & Settlement
· All net outstanding positions at client level at the end of T Day will result into delivery in demat form on the designated settlement day. 
· Securities Shortage in a settlement will be auctioned
Settlement Procedure of EGR
SETTLEMENT SCHEDULE
Particulars
Day
Pay-in
Pay-out
Funds
T+1
By 02:00 PM
By 04:30 PM
EGR
T+1
By 02:00 PM
By 04:30 PM
Auction Session:
T+1
Funds
T+2
By 02:00 PM
By 04:30 PM
EGR
T+2
By 02:00 PM
By 04:30 PM
The Settlement Schedule for the period from 24th October 2022 to 31st October 2022 is as below:
Settlement No.
Sett. No. for Depository purpose
Trading Date
Pay-in/Pay-out
Auction Sett. No.
Submission of Auction offers on
Auction Pay-in /Pay-out
DR-001/2223
2223001
24-Oct-22
25-Oct-22
RA-001/2223
27-Oct-22
27-Oct-22
DR-002/2223
2223002
25-Oct-22
27-Oct-22
RA-002/2223
28-Oct-22
28-Oct-22
DR-003/2223
2223003
27-Oct-22
28-Oct-22
RA-003/2223
31-Oct-22
31-Oct-22
DR-004/2223
2223004
28-Oct-22
31-Oct-22
RA-004/2223
01-Nov-22
01-Nov-22
DR-005/2223
2223005
31-Oct-22
01-Nov-22
RA-005/2223
02-Nov-22
02-Nov-22
For further details, members may refer the aforesaid Circulars.
For Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd
Hitesh Shah
Trupti Tirodkar
Dy. General Manager
Senior Manager
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 18:39:01 UTC.