BSE : Clearing & Settlement for EGR Segment

10/21/2022 | 02:40pm EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221021-57 Notice Date 21 Oct 2022
Category Settlement/RMS Segment EGR
Subject Clearing & Settlement for EGR Segment
Content

With reference to the BSE's Circular Nos. 20221021-42 dated 21st October 2022 , ICCL's Circular No. 20220620-57 dated 20th June 2022 and SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CDMRD/CDMRD_DRM/P/CIR/2022/50 dated 11th April 2022, regarding trading in Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) Segment settlement file formats respectively, Members are requested to note the following details pertaining to margins and settlement for the EGR Segment.<_o3a_p>

Margin parameters<_o3a_p>

Margins<_o3a_p>

VaR+ELM+MTM<_o3a_p>

Delivery Related Parameters<_o3a_p>

Delivery unit <_o3a_p>

1 unit and multiple thereof<_o3a_p>

Settlement day <_o3a_p>

T+1 (1 working day from the date of transaction) <_o3a_p>

Clearing & Settlement <_o3a_p>

· All net outstanding positions at client level at the end of T Day will result into delivery in demat form on the designated settlement day. <_o3a_p>· Securities Shortage in a settlement will be auctioned<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Settlement Procedure of EGR<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

SETTLEMENT SCHEDULE <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Particulars <_o3a_p>

Day <_o3a_p>

Pay-in <_o3a_p>

Pay-out <_o3a_p>

Funds <_o3a_p>

T+1 <_o3a_p>

By 02:00 PM <_o3a_p>

By 04:30 PM <_o3a_p>

EGR<_o3a_p>

T+1<_o3a_p>

By 02:00 PM <_o3a_p>

By 04:30 PM <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Auction Session: <_o3a_p>

T+1<_o3a_p>

Funds <_o3a_p>

T+2<_o3a_p>

By 02:00 PM <_o3a_p>

By 04:30 PM <_o3a_p>

EGR <_o3a_p>

T+2<_o3a_p>

By 02:00 PM <_o3a_p>

By 04:30 PM <_o3a_p>

The Settlement Schedule for the period from 24th October 2022 to 31st October 2022 is as below:<_o3a_p>

Settlement No.<_o3a_p>

Sett. No. for Depository purpose<_o3a_p>

Trading Date<_o3a_p>

Pay-in/Pay-out<_o3a_p>

Auction Sett. No.<_o3a_p>

Submission of Auction offers on<_o3a_p>

Auction Pay-in /Pay-out<_o3a_p>

DR-001/2223<_o3a_p>

2223001<_o3a_p>

24-Oct-22<_o3a_p>

25-Oct-22<_o3a_p>

RA-001/2223<_o3a_p>

27-Oct-22<_o3a_p>

27-Oct-22<_o3a_p>

DR-002/2223<_o3a_p>

2223002<_o3a_p>

25-Oct-22<_o3a_p>

27-Oct-22<_o3a_p>

RA-002/2223<_o3a_p>

28-Oct-22<_o3a_p>

28-Oct-22<_o3a_p>

DR-003/2223<_o3a_p>

2223003<_o3a_p>

27-Oct-22<_o3a_p>

28-Oct-22<_o3a_p>

RA-003/2223<_o3a_p>

31-Oct-22<_o3a_p>

31-Oct-22<_o3a_p>

DR-004/2223<_o3a_p>

2223004<_o3a_p>

28-Oct-22<_o3a_p>

31-Oct-22<_o3a_p>

RA-004/2223<_o3a_p>

01-Nov-22<_o3a_p>

01-Nov-22<_o3a_p>

DR-005/2223<_o3a_p>

2223005<_o3a_p>

31-Oct-22<_o3a_p>

01-Nov-22<_o3a_p>

RA-005/2223<_o3a_p>

02-Nov-22<_o3a_p>

02-Nov-22<_o3a_p>

For further details, members may refer the aforesaid Circulars. <_o3a_p>

For Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Hitesh Shah<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trupti Tirodkar<_o3a_p>

Dy. General Manager<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 18:39:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
