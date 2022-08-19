BSE : Commencement of Business by Trading Member – BGSE Financials Limited (Member No. 268) in Equity derivatives segments

Notice No. 20220819-12 Notice Date 19 Aug 2022 Category Others Segment General Subject Commencement of Business by Trading Member - BGSE Financials Limited (Member No. 268) in Equity derivatives segments Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that BGSE Financials Limited (Member No. 268) [Stock Exchange Tower, 51,1st Cross, J. C. Road, Bengaluru, Karnataka-560027] will start doing business in the Market in Equity derivatives segments w.e.f. Monday, August 22, 2022. <_o3a_p>

In case Trading Members require any clarification on the subject matter of the notice, they may email to: membership.ops@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

Amit Kadam Prakash Bhat<_o3a_p>

Asst. General Manager Sr. Manager<_o3a_p>

Membership Operations Membership Operations<_o3a_p>