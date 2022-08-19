BSE : Commencement of Business by Trading Member – BGSE Financials Limited (Member No. 268) in Equity derivatives segments

NOTICES
Notice No.
20220819-12
Notice Date
19 Aug 2022
Category
Others
Segment
General
Subject
Commencement of Business by Trading Member - BGSE Financials Limited (Member No. 268) in Equity derivatives segments
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that BGSE Financials Limited (Member No. 268) [Stock Exchange Tower, 51,1st Cross, J. C. Road, Bengaluru, Karnataka-560027] will start doing business in the Market in Equity derivatives segments w.e.f. Monday, August 22, 2022.
In case Trading Members require any clarification on the subject matter of the notice, they may email to: membership.ops@bseindia.com
Amit Kadam Prakash Bhat
Asst. General Manager Sr. Manager
Membership Operations Membership Operations
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 11:03:04 UTC.