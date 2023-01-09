Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05:21 2023-01-09 am EST
538.20 INR   -0.70%
04:59aBse : Listing of New Securities of Captain Pipes Ltd.
PU
04:59aBse : Listing of New Securities of Syschem (India) Ltd.
PU
04:29aBse : Offer to Buy - Acquisition Window (TAKEOVER) for MEDIAONE GLOBAL ENTERTAINMENT Ltd - Live Activities Schedule
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Commencement of Business by Trading in Commodity Derivatives Segment

01/09/2023 | 06:09am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230109-18 Notice Date 09 Jan 2023
Category Others Segment General
Subject Commencement of Business by Trading in Commodity Derivatives Segment
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that B. D. Shah Securities Ltd. (Clg. No. 44)[102B, Charmee Enclave, Service Road (Off Shraddhanand Road), Vile Parle (East), Mumbai -400057] will start doing business in the Market in Commodity derivatives segment w.e.f. Tuesday, 10th January 2023 under Clg. No. 44.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Designated Directors: Mr. Ashish Bipin Shah & Mr. Mitesh B. Shah<_o3a_p>

Tel:022-30771124, 26108959<_o3a_p>

E-mail: compliance@quant.in<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In case Trading Members require any clarification on the subject matter of the notice, they may email to: membership.ops@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Amit Kadam Prakash Bhat<_o3a_p>

Asst. General Manager Sr. Manager<_o3a_p>

Membership Operations Membership Operations<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 09 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2023 11:08:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 7 346 M 89,1 M 89,1 M
Net income 2023 2 326 M 28,2 M 28,2 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 35,9x
Yield 2023 2,31%
Capitalization 73 421 M 891 M 891 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 9,99x
Capi. / Sales 2024 7,58x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 542,00 INR
Average target price 618,33 INR
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundararaman Ramamurthy Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-0.53%891
CME GROUP INC.4.12%62 985
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.2.76%13 878
ASX LIMITED-2.04%8 827
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-3.24%7 299
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-0.55%5 747