BSE : Commencement of Business by Trading in Commodity Derivatives Segment

NOTICES
Notice No.
20230109-18
Notice Date
09 Jan 2023
Category
Others
Segment
General
Subject
Commencement of Business by Trading in Commodity Derivatives Segment
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that B. D. Shah Securities Ltd. (Clg. No. 44)[102B, Charmee Enclave, Service Road (Off Shraddhanand Road), Vile Parle (East), Mumbai -400057] will start doing business in the Market in Commodity derivatives segment w.e.f. Tuesday, 10th January 2023 under Clg. No. 44.
Designated Directors: Mr. Ashish Bipin Shah & Mr. Mitesh B. Shah
Tel:022-30771124, 26108959
E-mail: compliance@quant.in
In case Trading Members require any clarification on the subject matter of the notice, they may email to: membership.ops@bseindia.com
Amit Kadam Prakash Bhat
Asst. General Manager Sr. Manager
Membership Operations Membership Operations
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 09 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2023 11:08:08 UTC.