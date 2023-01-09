BSE : Commencement of Business by Trading in Commodity Derivatives Segment

Notice No. 20230109-18 Notice Date 09 Jan 2023 Category Others Segment General Subject Commencement of Business by Trading in Commodity Derivatives Segment Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that B. D. Shah Securities Ltd. (Clg. No. 44)[102B, Charmee Enclave, Service Road (Off Shraddhanand Road), Vile Parle (East), Mumbai -400057] will start doing business in the Market in Commodity derivatives segment w.e.f. Tuesday, 10th January 2023 under Clg. No. 44.<_o3a_p>

Designated Directors: Mr. Ashish Bipin Shah & Mr. Mitesh B. Shah<_o3a_p>

Tel: 022-30771124, 26108959<_o3a_p>

E-mail: compliance@quant.in<_o3a_p>

In case Trading Members require any clarification on the subject matter of the notice, they may email to: membership.ops@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

Amit Kadam Prakash Bhat<_o3a_p>

Asst. General Manager Sr. Manager<_o3a_p>

Membership Operations Membership Operations<_o3a_p>