BSE : Commencement of business by Trading Member (Deposit Based Member) – Enrich Financial Solution Pvt. Ltd. (Member No. 6744) in Cash Segment

Notice No. 20220929-11 Notice Date 29 Sep 2022 Category Others Segment General Subject Commencement of business by Trading Member (Deposit Based Member) - Enrich Financial Solution Pvt. Ltd. (Member No. 6744) in Cash Segment Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Enrich Financial Solution Pvt. Ltd. [New No.241, Old No.85-86, Ziad Court, Rangarajapuram Main Road, Kodambakkam, Chennai - 600024] will start doing business in the Cash Segment w.e.f. Friday, 30th September, 2022 under Member No. 6744.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Designated Directors : Ponmudi R, Ramakrishnan and Selvakrishnan.<_o3a_p>

Tel. No. : 044- 40063666 / 40063681 / 40063633 / 09551383437<_o3a_p>

E-mail : info@enrichbroking.com<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In case Trading Members require any clarification on the subject matter of the notice, they may email to : membership.ops@bseindia.com <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Amit Kadam<_o3a_p>

Asst. General Manager

Membership Operations