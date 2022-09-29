BSE : Commencement of business by Trading Member (Deposit Based Member) – Enrich Financial Solution Pvt. Ltd. (Member No. 6744) in Cash Segment

NOTICES
Notice No.
20220929-11
Notice Date
29 Sep 2022
Category
Others
Segment
General
Subject
Commencement of business by Trading Member (Deposit Based Member) - Enrich Financial Solution Pvt. Ltd. (Member No. 6744) in Cash Segment
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Enrich Financial Solution Pvt. Ltd. [New No.241, Old No.85-86, Ziad Court, Rangarajapuram Main Road, Kodambakkam, Chennai - 600024] will start doing business in the Cash Segment w.e.f. Friday, 30th September, 2022 under Member No. 6744.<_o3a_p>
Designated Directors : Ponmudi R, Ramakrishnan and Selvakrishnan.<_o3a_p>
Tel. No. : 044- 40063666 / 40063681 / 40063633 / 09551383437<_o3a_p>
E-mail : info@enrichbroking.com<_o3a_p>
In case Trading Members require any clarification on the subject matter of the notice, they may email to : membership.ops@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>
Amit Kadam<_o3a_p>
Asst. General Manager
Membership Operations
Disclaimer
