BSE : Commencement of business by Trading Member (Deposit Based Member) – Phonepe Wealth Broking Pvt. Ltd. (Member No. 6756) in Cash Segment.

Notice No. 20220822-14 Notice Date 22 Aug 2022 Category Others Segment General Subject Commencement of business by Trading Member (Deposit Based Member) - Phonepe Wealth Broking Pvt. Ltd. (Member No. 6756) in Cash Segment. Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Phonepe Wealth Broking Pvt. Ltd. [Office-2, Floor 4,5,6,7, Wing A, Block-A, Salarpura Soft Zone, Service Road, Green Glen Layout, Bellandur, Bengaluru - 560 103] will start doing business in the Cash Segment w.e.f. Tuesday, 23rd August, 2022 under Member No. 6756.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Designated Directors : Terence Onie Lucien and Raj Ratnam Trivedi.<_o3a_p>

Tel. No. : 080-69104700 / 09742322799<_o3a_p>

E-mail : support@phonepe.com<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In case Trading Members require any clarification on the subject matter of the notice, they may email to : membership.ops@bseindia.com <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Amit Kadam Prakash Bhat<_o3a_p>

Asst. General Manager Senior Manager

Membership Operations Membership Operations