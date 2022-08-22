Log in
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:01 2022-08-22 am EDT
631.65 INR   -3.37%
BSE : Commencement of business by Trading Member (Deposit Based Member) – Phonepe Wealth Broking Pvt. Ltd. (Member No. 6756) in Cash Segment.
PU
04:36aBSE : Suspension of Trading in Bonds of ICICI Bank Ltd.
PU
04:36aBSE : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Aadhar Housing Finance Limited
PU
BSE : Commencement of business by Trading Member (Deposit Based Member) – Phonepe Wealth Broking Pvt. Ltd. (Member No. 6756) in Cash Segment.

08/22/2022 | 05:56am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220822-14 Notice Date 22 Aug 2022
Category Others Segment General
Subject Commencement of business by Trading Member (Deposit Based Member) - Phonepe Wealth Broking Pvt. Ltd. (Member No. 6756) in Cash Segment.
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Phonepe Wealth Broking Pvt. Ltd. [Office-2, Floor 4,5,6,7, Wing A, Block-A, Salarpura Soft Zone, Service Road, Green Glen Layout, Bellandur, Bengaluru - 560 103] will start doing business in the Cash Segment w.e.f. Tuesday, 23rd August, 2022 under Member No. 6756.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Designated Directors : Terence Onie Lucien and Raj Ratnam Trivedi.<_o3a_p>

Tel. No. : 080-69104700 / 09742322799<_o3a_p>

E-mail : support@phonepe.com<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In case Trading Members require any clarification on the subject matter of the notice, they may email to : membership.ops@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Amit Kadam Prakash Bhat<_o3a_p>

Asst. General Manager Senior Manager

Membership Operations Membership Operations

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 22 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2022 09:55:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 8 108 M 101 M 101 M
Net income 2023 2 373 M 29,7 M 29,7 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 43,1x
Yield 2023 1,95%
Capitalization 88 545 M 1 108 M 1 108 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 10,9x
Capi. / Sales 2024 9,68x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 653,65 INR
Average target price 617,08 INR
Spread / Average Target -5,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED2.21%1 108
CME GROUP INC.-11.55%72 631
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-27.11%14 921
ASX LIMITED-11.73%10 900
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-13.76%8 342
INDIAN ENERGY EXCHANGE LIMITED-35.23%1 836