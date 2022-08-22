BSE : Commencement of business by Trading Member (Deposit Based Member) – Phonepe Wealth Broking Pvt. Ltd. (Member No. 6756) in Cash Segment.

NOTICES
Notice No.
20220822-14
Notice Date
22 Aug 2022
Category
Others
Segment
General
Subject
Commencement of business by Trading Member (Deposit Based Member) - Phonepe Wealth Broking Pvt. Ltd. (Member No. 6756) in Cash Segment.
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Phonepe Wealth Broking Pvt. Ltd. [Office-2, Floor 4,5,6,7, Wing A, Block-A, Salarpura Soft Zone, Service Road, Green Glen Layout, Bellandur, Bengaluru - 560 103] will start doing business in the Cash Segment w.e.f. Tuesday, 23rd August, 2022 under Member No. 6756.
Designated Directors : Terence Onie Lucien and Raj Ratnam Trivedi.
Tel. No. : 080-69104700 / 09742322799
E-mail : support@phonepe.com
In case Trading Members require any clarification on the subject matter of the notice, they may email to : membership.ops@bseindia.com
Amit Kadam Prakash Bhat
Asst. General Manager Senior Manager
Membership Operations Membership Operations
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 22 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2022 09:55:00 UTC.