BSE : Commencement of business by Trading Member (Deposit Based Member) – Rangoli Portfolio Pvt. Ltd. (Member No. 6804) in Cash Segment

Notice No. 20221003-9 Notice Date 03 Oct 2022 Category Others Segment General Subject Commencement of business by Trading Member (Deposit Based Member) - Rangoli Portfolio Pvt. Ltd. (Member No. 6804) in Cash Segment Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Rangoli Portfolio Pvt. Ltd. [SCO-354, 2nd Floor, Sector-9, Panchkula, Haryana - 134 109] will start doing business in the Cash Segment w.e.f. Tuesday, 4th October, 2022 under Member No. 6804.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Designated Directors : Arun Maheshwari and Laxmi Maheshwari.<_o3a_p>

Tel. No. : 0172-4052936 / 09023831907<_o3a_p>

E-mail : backoffice@rangoliportfolio.com<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In case Trading Members require any clarification on the subject matter of the notice, they may email to : membership.ops@bseindia.com <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Amit Kadam<_o3a_p>

Asst. General Manager

Membership Operations