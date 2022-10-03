BSE : Commencement of business by Trading Member (Deposit Based Member) – Rangoli Portfolio Pvt. Ltd. (Member No. 6804) in Cash Segment

NOTICES
Notice No.
20221003-9
Notice Date
03 Oct 2022
Category
Others
Segment
General
Subject
Commencement of business by Trading Member (Deposit Based Member) - Rangoli Portfolio Pvt. Ltd. (Member No. 6804) in Cash Segment
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Rangoli Portfolio Pvt. Ltd. [SCO-354, 2nd Floor, Sector-9, Panchkula, Haryana - 134 109] will start doing business in the Cash Segment w.e.f. Tuesday, 4th October, 2022 under Member No. 6804.
Designated Directors : Arun Maheshwari and Laxmi Maheshwari.
Tel. No. : 0172-4052936 / 09023831907
E-mail : backoffice@rangoliportfolio.com
In case Trading Members require any clarification on the subject matter of the notice, they may email to : membership.ops@bseindia.com
Amit Kadam
Asst. General Manager
Membership Operations
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 03 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2022 10:23:09 UTC.