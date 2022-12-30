Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  02:31 2022-12-30 am EST
545.50 INR   +1.78%
BSE : Commencement of business by Trading Member (Deposit Based Member) – Webull Equity Broking Pvt. Ltd. (Member No. 6796) in Cash Segment

12/30/2022 | 02:24am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221230-5 Notice Date 30 Dec 2022
Category Others Segment General
Subject Commencement of business by Trading Member (Deposit Based Member) - Webull Equity Broking Pvt. Ltd. (Member No. 6796) in Cash Segment
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Webull Equity Broking Pvt. Ltd. [A09, Next To IDBI, Kamla Cross, Jewel of Pimpri, Finolex Square, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune - 411 018] will start doing business in the Cash Segment w.e.f. Monday, 2nd January, 2023 under Member No. 6796.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Designated Directors : Prashant Mundada and Sunil Sharma.<_o3a_p>

Tel. No. : 020-46302678 / 09987195027 / 09860007272<_o3a_p>

Email : info@webullindia.com<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In case Trading Members require any clarification on the subject matter of the notice, they may email to : membership.ops@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Amit Kadam Prakash Bhat<_o3a_p>

Asst. General Manager Senior Manager

Membership Operations Membership Operations

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 30 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2022 07:23:41 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
