BSE : Commencement of business by Trading Member (Deposit Based Member) – Webull Equity Broking Pvt. Ltd. (Member No. 6796) in Cash Segment

Notice No. 20221230-5 Notice Date 30 Dec 2022 Category Others Segment General Subject Commencement of business by Trading Member (Deposit Based Member) - Webull Equity Broking Pvt. Ltd. (Member No. 6796) in Cash Segment Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Webull Equity Broking Pvt. Ltd. [A09, Next To IDBI, Kamla Cross, Jewel of Pimpri, Finolex Square, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune - 411 018] will start doing business in the Cash Segment w.e.f. Monday, 2nd January, 2023 under Member No. 6796.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Designated Directors : Prashant Mundada and Sunil Sharma.<_o3a_p>

Tel. No. : 020-46302678 / 09987195027 / 09860007272<_o3a_p>

Email : info@webullindia.com<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In case Trading Members require any clarification on the subject matter of the notice, they may email to : membership.ops@bseindia.com <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Amit Kadam Prakash Bhat<_o3a_p>

Asst. General Manager Senior Manager

Membership Operations Membership Operations