BSE : Commencement of business by Trading Member (Deposit Based Member) – Webull Equity Broking Pvt. Ltd. (Member No. 6796) in Cash Segment

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20221230-5
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
30 Dec 2022
|
|
Category
|
|
Others
|
|
Segment
|
|
General
|
|
Subject
|
|
Commencement of business by Trading Member (Deposit Based Member) - Webull Equity Broking Pvt. Ltd. (Member No. 6796) in Cash Segment
|
|
|
|
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Webull Equity Broking Pvt. Ltd. [A09, Next To IDBI, Kamla Cross, Jewel of Pimpri, Finolex Square, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune - 411 018] will start doing business in the Cash Segment w.e.f. Monday, 2nd January, 2023 under Member No. 6796.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Designated Directors : Prashant Mundada and Sunil Sharma.<_o3a_p>
Tel. No. : 020-46302678 / 09987195027 / 09860007272<_o3a_p>
Email : info@webullindia.com<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
In case Trading Members require any clarification on the subject matter of the notice, they may email to : membership.ops@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Amit Kadam Prakash Bhat<_o3a_p>
Asst. General Manager Senior Manager
Membership Operations Membership Operations
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 30 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2022 07:23:41 UTC.