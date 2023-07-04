Notice No. 20230704-21 Notice Date 04 Jul 2023 Category Others Segment General Subject Commencement of business by Trading Member Samarth Mercantile Private Limited (Member Code - 6727) in Commodity derivatives segment Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Samarth Mercantile Private Limited (Member No. 6727) [H/20, APMC Market 1, Phase II, Sector 19, Vashi, Navi Mumbai -400703] will start doing business in the Market in Commodity derivatives segment w.e.f. Wednesday, July 05, 2023.

In case Trading Members require any clarification on the subject matter of the notice, they may email to: membership.ops@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

Amit Kadam Prakash Bhat<_o3a_p>

Asst. General Manager Sr. Manager<_o3a_p>

Membership Operations Membership Operations<_o3a_p>