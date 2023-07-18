Communication to Shareholders for deduction of TDS on Final Dividend proposed for the financial year ended March 31, 2023

1. Tax Deducted at Source ("TDS") on Dividend:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Finance Act, 2020 dividend income is taxable in the hands of the Shareholders w.e.f. April 1, 2020 and accordingly, the Company would be required to deduct tax at source from the dividend paid to Shareholders, if so approved at the ensuing AGM at the prescribed rates.

The rate of TDS as per the Income Tax Act, 1961 ("IT Act"), would depend upon the status of the recipient and is explained herein below: