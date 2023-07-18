Communication to Shareholders for deduction of TDS on Final Dividend proposed for the financial year ended March 31, 2023
1. Tax Deducted at Source ("TDS") on Dividend:
Pursuant to the provisions of the Finance Act, 2020 dividend income is taxable in the hands of the Shareholders w.e.f. April 1, 2020 and accordingly, the Company would be required to deduct tax at source from the dividend paid to Shareholders, if so approved at the ensuing AGM at the prescribed rates.
The rate of TDS as per the Income Tax Act, 1961 ("IT Act"), would depend upon the status of the recipient and is explained herein below:
- Resident Shareholders:
In case of resident Shareholders, Section 194 of the IT Act provides mandate for withholding tax @ 10% on dividend income. No TDS is required to be deducted, if aggregate dividend distributed or likely to be distributed during the Financial Year to IndividualShareholder does not exceed Rs.5,000/-. In absence of PAN, TDS rate of 20% will apply. Further, tax may be deducted at double the applicable rate, if any shareholder required to file their return of income has not filed their return of income as required as per the provisions of Section 206AB of the Act. The said requirement will be verified by the Company from the Government enabled online facility. Further for shareholders who have not linked PAN and Aadhaar, the PAN will be considered as invalid and higher rate of taxes shall apply (Applicable if dividend is declared, distributed or paid on or after 1 July 2023, subject to any further relaxation as may be provided by the CBDT).
Resident Shareholders, being individuals, whose total dividend income in a Financial Year exceeds ₹ 5,000/- and who wish to receive dividend without deduction of tax at source may submit a declaration in Form No. 15G (for individuals below the age of 60 years, with no tax liability on total income and income not exceeding maximum amount which is not chargeable to tax) or Form No. 15H (applicable to an individual of the age of 60 years and above with no tax liability on total income), in original to the RTA at einward.ris@kfintech.com. Format for Form 15G and Form 15H have been uploaded on Company's website as Annexure 1 and Annexure 2 respectively. Where a Shareholder furnishes a valid Nil or lower tax rate deduction certificate under Section 197 of the IT Act, TDS will be applied as per the rates prescribed in such certificate.
Any other entity entitled to exemption from TDS:
- Insurance companies: Documentary evidence (PAN and registration certificate along with self-declaration in the format is uploaded on Company's website as Annexure 3) that the provisions of Section 194 of the IT Act are not applicable to them (self-attested by the competent authority with affixed stamp).
- Mutual Funds: Documentary evidence to prove that the mutual fund is a mutual fund specified under clause (23D) of Section 10 of the IT Act and is covered under Section 196 of the IT Act. (Format of declaration form is uploaded on Company's website as Annexure 3).
- Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) established in India: Self- declaration that its dividend income is not chargeable under the head 'Profit and Gains of Business or Profession' and exempt under Section 10(23FBA) of the IT Act and they are established as Category I or Category II AIF under the SEBI regulations. (Format of declaration form is uploaded on Company's website as Annexure 3).
- Entities Exempt under Section 10 of the IT Act: In case of resident non- individual Shareholders, if the income is exempt under the IT Act, the authorized signatory shall submit the declaration duly signed with stamp affixed for the purpose of claiming exemption from TDS (Format of declaration form is uploaded on Company's website as Annexure 3);
- Corporation established by or under a Central Act which is, under any law for the time being in force, exempt from income- tax on its income - Documentary evidence that the person is covered under Section 196 of the IT Act.
- Beneficial ownership: In case of equity share(s) held in the Company as a beneficiary; and are not subject to TDS under Section 196 of the IT Act, the person shall submit self-attested copy of the documentary evidence supporting the exemption status along with self-attested copy of PAN card (Format of declaration form is uploaded on Company's website as Annexure 3).
- Benefit under Rule 37BA: In case where shares are held by Clearing Members/ Intermediaries/ Stockbrokers and TDS is to be applied by the Company in the PAN of the beneficial Shareholders then intermediaries/ stockbrokers and beneficial Shareholders will have to provide a declaration. (Format of declaration is uploaded on Company's website as Annexure 4 and excel template as Appendix A). This declaration should be submitted within 4 days
from the record date to the RTA on einward.ris@kfintech.com. Kindly note that no declaration shall be accepted after 4 days from the record date.
Shareholders are requested to note that while submission of original form / documentary evidence is mandatory, they may upload and submit the said documents online, on the portal of the RTA at https://ris.kfintech.com/form15or e-mail the same at einward.ris@kfintech.comon or before Thursday, August 10, 2023.
- Non-residentShareholders (including Foreign Portfolio Investors/ Foreign Institutional Investors ('FPI / FII'))
In case of non-resident Shareholders other than foreign companies, the IT Act provides mandate for withholding tax at the rate of 20% plus applicable surcharge and health and education cess of 4% on dividend income making effective rate of TDS as under:
Particulars
Surcharge
Effective TDS
Rate
rate
Dividend Income not exceeding ₹ 50,00,000
Nil
20.80%
Dividend Income exceeds ₹ 50,00,000 but does
10%
22.88%
not exceed ₹ 1,00,00,000
Dividend Income exceeding ₹ 1,00,00,000
15%
23.92%
In case of Shareholders, being foreign companies, the IT Act provides mandate for withholding tax at the rate of 20% plus applicable surcharge and health and education cess of 4% on dividend income making effective rate of TDS as under:
Particulars
Surcharge
Effective TDS
Rate
rate
Dividend Income not exceeding ₹ 1,00,00,000
Nil
20.80%
Dividend Income exceeds ₹ 1,00,00,000 but
2%
21.216%
does not exceed ₹ 10,00,00,000
Dividend Income exceeding ₹ 10,00,00,000
5%
21.84%
In respect of non-resident Shareholders (including foreign companies and including FPI/ FII), the TDS rates mentioned above will be further subject to any benefits available under the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement ("DTAA") read with Multilateral Instrument ("MLI") provisions, if any, between India and the country in which the non-resident is considered resident in terms of such DTAA read with MLI.
In order to claim benefit under DTAA, the non-resident Shareholders would be required to submit the following documents in each Financial Year on or before the record date fixed for determining the Shareholders who are eligible to receive the final dividend, if so, approved at the respective AGMs:
- Self-AttestedPAN
- Tax Residency Certificate ("TRC") issued by the Tax / Government authority of the country in which the Non-Resident shareholder is a resident of (valid for the relevant financial year).
- Form 10F filed electronically on the Indian Income Tax web portal pursuant to Notification no. 03/2022 dated 16th July 2022 and a subsequent notification dated December 12, 2022 issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), as required under the Income-tax Act, 1961. (Please note that the shareholders who have PAN may not be eligible for DTAA benefit if the e-filed Form 10F is not furnished. However, pursuant to the Notification dated March 28, 2023, CBDT exempted those non-residents who are not having PAN and are not required to have PAN as per the law from mandatory e-filing of Form 10F online until September 30, 2023, and such non-residents may make this statutory compliance of filing Form 10F in manual form as was being done prior to issuance of the Notification No. 3/2022 till September 30, 2023 only) Form 10F (manual file) Uploaded on Company's website only for NR's not having PAN in India and are not required to obtain PAN in India as Annexure 5.
- Declaration from Shareholders stating the following (template uploaded on Company's website as Annexure 6):
- That the shareholder did not at any time during the relevant year have a permanent establishment in India
- That the shareholder is the beneficial owner of the dividend
- That the construct and affairs of the shareholder is not arranged with the main or principal purpose of obtaining any tax benefits, directly or indirectly, under the Tax Treaty.
- That the arrangement of the shareholder is not covered under impermissible avoidance arrangement
- The Company will apply at its sole discretion and is not obligated to apply the beneficial DTAA rates for tax deduction on dividend payable to Shareholders. Application of beneficial DTAA rate shall depend upon the completeness and satisfactory review by the Company of the documents submitted by the Non- Resident Shareholders.
- Where a shareholder furnishes valid nil / lower withholding tax certificate under Section 195/ 197 of the IT Act, withholding tax will be applied as per the rates prescribed in such certificate.
- Valid self-attested documentary evidence in support of the entity being entitled to exemption from TDS needs to be submitted. Shareholders are requested to note that while submission of original form / documentary
evidence is mandatory, they may upload and submit the said documents online
(except Annexure 4), on the portal of the RTA at https://ris.kfintech.com/form15on or before Thursday, August 10, 2023.
Please note: Shareholders holding shares under multiple accounts under different status / category and single PAN, may note that, higher of the tax as applicable to the status in which shares are held under a PAN will be considered on their entire holding in different accounts.
Please note that the Company in its sole discretion reserves the right to call for any further information and/or to apply domestic law for TDS.
Application of TDS rate is subject to necessary due diligence and verification by the Company of the shareholder details as available in register of Members on the Record Date, documents, information available in public domain, etc. In case of ambiguous, incomplete, or conflicting information, or the valid information/documents not being provided, the Company will arrange to deduct tax at the maximum applicable rate.
Shareholders may note that in case the tax on said dividend is deducted at a higher rate in absence of receipt of the aforementioned details/documents from you, option is available to you to file the return of income as per the Act and claim for a credit / appropriate refund, if eligible. No claim shall lie against the Company for such taxes deducted.
Shareholders, whose valid PAN is updated, will be able to see the credit of TDS in Form 26AS, which can be downloaded from their e-filing account at https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/
In the event of any income tax demand (including interest, penalty, etc.) arising from any misrepresentation, inaccuracy or omission of information provided / to be provided by the Member(s), such Member(s) will be responsible to indemnify the Company and also, provide the Company with all information / documents and cooperation in any appellate proceedings.
Please note that all the relevant annexures, as mentioned above, can bedownloadedfromthelink: https://www.bseindia.com/investor_relations/annualreport.html
