  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  BSE Limited
  News
  Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-10-21 am EDT
583.20 INR   +0.08%
Summary

BSE : Compulsory Delisting of Companies

10/21/2022 | 09:40am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221021-43 Notice Date 21 Oct 2022
Category Company related Segment Equity
Subject Compulsory Delisting of Companies
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the undermentioned suspended company at the Exchange have been compulsorily delisted by NSE. In view thereof in terms of Rule 21(2)(b) of the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Rules, 1957 ("Regulations") which states that "If the securities is delisted under clause (1), ……. the said securities shall be delisted from all recognized stock exchanges", this company would be delisted from the platform of the Exchange, with effect from October 28, 2022.<_o3a_p>

Sr. No.<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

Company Name<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

530191<_o3a_p>

Chromatic India Ltd<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Consequences of compulsory delisting will apply as per the provisions of SEBI (Delisting of Equity Shares), Regulations, 2021. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Further, these companies would be moved to the Dissemination Board of the Exchange for a period of 5 years as directed by SEBI.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In case the Trading Members require any clarification, they may email id

bse.delistscn@bseindia.com.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Netra Sahani Arpita Joshi

<_o3a_p>

Addl. General Manager Manager<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Listing Compliance<_o3a_p>

October 21, 2022<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 13:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
