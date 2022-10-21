BSE : Compulsory Delisting of Companies

Notice No. 20221021-43 Notice Date 21 Oct 2022 Category Company related Segment Equity Subject Compulsory Delisting of Companies Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the undermentioned suspended company at the Exchange have been compulsorily delisted by NSE. In view thereof in terms of Rule 21(2)(b) of the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Rules, 1957 ("Regulations") which states that "If the securities is delisted under clause (1), ……. the said securities shall be delisted from all recognized stock exchanges", this company would be delisted from the platform of the Exchange, with effect from October 28, 2022.

Sr. No. Scrip Code Company Name 1 530191 Chromatic India Ltd

Consequences of compulsory delisting will apply as per the provisions of SEBI (Delisting of Equity Shares), Regulations, 2021.

Further, these companies would be moved to the Dissemination Board of the Exchange for a period of 5 years as directed by SEBI.

In case the Trading Members require any clarification, they may email id

bse.delistscn@bseindia.com

.

Netra Sahani Arpita Joshi

Addl. General Manager Manager

Listing Compliance

October 21, 2022