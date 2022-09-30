Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
2022-09-30
605.90 INR   +0.83%
01:34pBse : Confirmatory Order in the matter of Pradeep Chaudhary (Proprietor Profit Guruji)
PU
11:44aBse : Market Wide Position Limits for stocks traded under SLBS –October 2022.
PU
11:04aBse : Revision in Market lot of Derivatives contracts on Individual Stocks & Index
PU
BSE : Confirmatory Order in the matter of Pradeep Chaudhary (Proprietor Profit Guruji)

09/30/2022 | 01:34pm EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220930-57 Notice Date 30 Sep 2022
Category Compliance Segment General
Subject Confirmatory Order in the matter of Pradeep Chaudhary (Proprietor Profit Guruji)
Attachments Confirmatory Order in the matter of Pradeep Chaudhary (Proprietor Profit Guruji).pdf ;
Content

To<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

All Trading Members of the Exchanges<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sub: Confirmatory Order in the matter of Pradeep Chaudhary (Proprietor Profit Guruji).<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20210503-19 dated May 03, 2021, on the captioned matter.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

SEBI vide its order no WTM/AB/WRO/WRO/19878/2022-23 dated September 30, 2022, has inter-alia stated that, I find no reason to modify the directions issued vide the Interim Ordrer. Consequently, I do hereby confirm the directions issued against the Noticee vide the Interim Order. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

This Order is effective from the date of the order.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

A copy of the said Order is attached herewith and available on the SEBI website www.sebi.gov.in.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading members are advised to take note of the same and ensure compliance.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Jeevan Noronha Vinayak Bhalavi<_o3a_p>

Regulatory Correspondence Regulatory Correspondence <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Date: September 30, 2022<_o3a_p>

BSE Ltd. published this content on 30 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2022 17:33:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
