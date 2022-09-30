BSE : Confirmatory Order in the matter of Pradeep Chaudhary (Proprietor Profit Guruji)

Notice No. 20220930-57 Notice Date 30 Sep 2022 Category Compliance Segment General Subject Confirmatory Order in the matter of Pradeep Chaudhary (Proprietor Profit Guruji) Attachments Confirmatory Order in the matter of Pradeep Chaudhary (Proprietor Profit Guruji).pdf ; Content

NOTICES

To<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

All Trading Members of the Exchanges<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sub: Confirmatory Order in the matter of Pradeep Chaudhary (Proprietor Profit Guruji).<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20210503-19 dated May 03, 2021, on the captioned matter.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

SEBI vide its order no WTM/AB/WRO/WRO/19878/2022-23 dated September 30, 2022, has inter-alia stated that, I find no reason to modify the directions issued vide the Interim Ordrer. Consequently, I do hereby confirm the directions issued against the Noticee vide the Interim Order. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

This Order is effective from the date of the order.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

A copy of the said Order is attached herewith and available on the SEBI website www.sebi.gov.in.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading members are advised to take note of the same and ensure compliance.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Jeevan Noronha Vinayak Bhalavi<_o3a_p>

Regulatory Correspondence Regulatory Correspondence <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Date: September 30, 2022<_o3a_p>