    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25 2022-12-28 am EST
538.00 INR   +0.02%
01:32pBse : Listing of new securities of Aarnav Fashions Ltd.
PU
01:32pBse : Listing of new securities of Indo Count Industries Ltd
PU
01:32pBse : Rights Entitlements of Anjani Portland Cement Ltd
PU
BSE : Consultation Paper on Strengthening the Investor Grievance Redressal Mechanism in the Indian Securities Market by harnessing Online Dispute Resolution mechanisms

12/28/2022 | 01:32pm EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221228-32 Notice Date 28 Dec 2022
Category Others Segment General
Subject Consultation Paper on Strengthening the Investor Grievance Redressal Mechanism in the Indian Securities Market by harnessing Online Dispute Resolution mechanisms
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange and their constituents are hereby informed that 'Consultation paper on Strengthening the Investor Grievance Redressal Mechanism in the Indian Securities Market by harnessing Online Dispute Resolution mechanisms' has been published on the SEBI website on December 19, 2022.

The consultation paper, inter-alia, proposes: <_o3a_p>

  1. Strengthening the existing MIIs administered mediation/conciliation and arbitration mechanism, by making these processes online so as to make it more accessible for investors<_o3a_p>
  2. To extend the MIIs administered mediation/conciliation and arbitration mechanism for resolution of investor/client grievances against all specified securities market intermediaries <_o3a_p>

The link for your direct reference is as follows: <_o3a_p>

https://www.sebi.gov.in/reports-and-statistics/reports/dec-2022/consultation-paper-on-strengthening-the-investor-grievance-redressal-mechanism-in-the-indian-securities-market-by-harnessing-online-dispute-resolution-mechanisms_66361.html<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Public comments / suggestions are invited and may be provided as per the format given below:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Name of the person/ entity proposing comments:<_o3a_p>

Name of the organization (if applicable):<_o3a_p>

Contact details:<_o3a_p>

Category: whether market intermediary/ participant (mention type/ category) or public (investor, academician etc.)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sr No.<_o3a_p>

Extract from<_o3a_p>

consultation<_o3a_p>

paper<_o3a_p>

Issues (with page / para nos., if applicable)<_o3a_p>

Proposals / Suggestions<_o3a_p>

Rationale<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Kindly mention the subject of the communication as, "Comments on Consultation Paper on Strengthening the Investor Grievance Redressal Mechanism in Indian Securities Market".<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Comments as per aforesaid format may be sent to the following, latest by January 9, 2023 through<_o3a_p>

the following modes:<_o3a_p>

a. By email to : ia_ho@sebi.gov.in or<_o3a_p>b. By post to the following address:<_o3a_p>

Mr Manjesh Roy, GM / Mr Rohan Singh Meena, AGM<_o3a_p>

Office of Investor Assistance and Education<_o3a_p>

Securities and Exchange Board of India, SEBI Bhavan II, C-7, G-Block,<_o3a_p>

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400051<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

All are requested to take note of the same.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Abhijit Pai Shilpa Mhapsekar <_o3a_p>

Deputy General Manager Manager <_o3a_p>

Membership Compliance & Investor Services Investor Services<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 28 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2022 18:26:55 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 7 505 M 90,7 M 90,7 M
Net income 2023 2 367 M 28,6 M 28,6 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 33,6x
Yield 2023 2,32%
Capitalization 72 879 M 881 M 881 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 9,71x
Capi. / Sales 2024 7,86x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 538,00 INR
Average target price 618,33 INR
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-15.89%880
CME GROUP INC.-24.13%60 319
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-35.82%13 383
ASX LIMITED-27.22%8 820
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-24.76%7 479
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY43.08%5 746