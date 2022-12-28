BSE : Consultation Paper on Strengthening the Investor Grievance Redressal Mechanism in the Indian Securities Market by harnessing Online Dispute Resolution mechanisms

Notice No. 20221228-32 Notice Date 28 Dec 2022 Category Others Segment General Subject Consultation Paper on Strengthening the Investor Grievance Redressal Mechanism in the Indian Securities Market by harnessing Online Dispute Resolution mechanisms Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange and their constituents are hereby informed that 'Consultation paper on Strengthening the Investor Grievance Redressal Mechanism in the Indian Securities Market by harnessing Online Dispute Resolution mechanisms' has been published on the SEBI website on December 19, 2022.



The consultation paper, inter-alia, proposes: <_o3a_p>

Strengthening the existing MIIs administered mediation/conciliation and arbitration mechanism, by making these processes online so as to make it more accessible for investors <_o3a_p> To extend the MIIs administered mediation/conciliation and arbitration mechanism for resolution of investor/client grievances against all specified securities market intermediaries <_o3a_p>

The link for your direct reference is as follows: <_o3a_p>

https://www.sebi.gov.in/reports-and-statistics/reports/dec-2022/consultation-paper-on-strengthening-the-investor-grievance-redressal-mechanism-in-the-indian-securities-market-by-harnessing-online-dispute-resolution-mechanisms_66361.html<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Public comments / suggestions are invited and may be provided as per the format given below:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Name of the person/ entity proposing comments:<_o3a_p> Name of the organization (if applicable):<_o3a_p> Contact details:<_o3a_p> Category: whether market intermediary/ participant (mention type/ category) or public (investor, academician etc.)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sr No.<_o3a_p> Extract from<_o3a_p> consultation<_o3a_p> paper<_o3a_p> Issues (with page / para nos., if applicable)<_o3a_p> Proposals / Suggestions<_o3a_p> Rationale<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

Kindly mention the subject of the communication as, "Comments on Consultation Paper on Strengthening the Investor Grievance Redressal Mechanism in Indian Securities Market".<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Comments as per aforesaid format may be sent to the following, latest by January 9, 2023 through<_o3a_p>

the following modes:<_o3a_p>

a. By email to : ia_ho@sebi.gov.in or<_o3a_p> b. By post to the following address:<_o3a_p>

Mr Manjesh Roy, GM / Mr Rohan Singh Meena, AGM<_o3a_p>

Office of Investor Assistance and Education<_o3a_p>

Securities and Exchange Board of India, SEBI Bhavan II, C-7, G-Block,<_o3a_p>

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400051<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

All are requested to take note of the same.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Abhijit Pai Shilpa Mhapsekar <_o3a_p>

Deputy General Manager Manager <_o3a_p>

Membership Compliance & Investor Services Investor Services<_o3a_p>